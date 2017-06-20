Adhesives & Sealants Market Research Report 2016-2027, Key Manufacturers Insights, Trends and Business Forecast
Adhesives & Sealants Market by Application (Packaging, Construction), Product type (Acrylic Adhesives, Silicone), Technology (Solvent-borne) - Forecast to 2027
Market Scenario:
Generally, adhesives & sealants have been an imperative part of our day to day life, and keep us surrounding in nature. Adhesives & Sealants complement each other chemically but vary in their functionally, they like wise have a similar technology structure. Adhesives & sealants offer productive and effective means of joining and assembling diverse range of materials, thus adding value to the end products.
Key Players for Adhesives & Sealants Market:
Some of the key players for this market are 3M, B Fuller, Adco Global Inc, Ashland Inc, Avery Dennison Corporation, Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Ltd, Bolton Group B.V, Cyberbond Llc, Dynea Oy, BASF SE.
Market Segments:
The Global Adhesives & Sealants Market has been segmented on the basis of types which include Acrylic adhesives, anaerobic acrylic adhesives, cyanoacrylates adhesives, Acrylic sealants, Polyurethanes and Silicone. By Application Packaging, Construction, Air craft, Pressure sensitive tapes, Automotive and transportation and others. Adhesives market by technology which consists of Solvent-borne, Hot melt and Water-borne.
Study Objectives of Adhesives & Sealants Market:
• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 10 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Adhesives & Sealants Market
• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth
• To Analyze the Global Adhesives & Sealants Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.
• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and
• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective
Regional Analysis of Adhesives & Sealants Market:
Globally North America is the largest market for adhesives & sealants The North American market for adhesives & sealants is expected to grow at a high CAGR. Europe is the second-largest market for adhesives & sealants, which is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR.
Americas
• North America
o US
o Canada
• Latin America
Europe
• Western Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o Spain
o U.K
o Rest of Western Europe
• Eastern Europe
Asia– Pacific
• Asia
o China
o India
o Japan
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia
• Pacific
The Middle East& Africa
The report for Global Adhesives & Sealants Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.
