Oxygen Therapy Devices Market Analysis 2017 (By Segment, Key Players and Applications) and Forecasts To 2022
Oxygen Therapy Devices Global Market Share, Opportunities, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022PUNE, INDIA, June 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this report, the global Oxygen Therapy Devices market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Oxygen Therapy Devices in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Global Oxygen Therapy Devices market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
CareFusion
Tecno-Gaz Industries
GE Healthcare, Hersill
DeVilbiss Healthcare
Philips Respironics
MAQUET Medical Systems
Allied Healthcare Products
Smiths Medical
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
Invacare Corporation
Teleflex Incorporated
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Oxygen Source Devices
Oxygen Delivery Devices
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Oxygen Therapy Devices for each application, including
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
Asthma
Obstructive Sleep Apnea
Respiratory Distress Syndrome
Cystic Fibrosis
Pneumonia
Table of Content: Key Points
Global Oxygen Therapy Devices Market Research Report 2017
1 Oxygen Therapy Devices Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Oxygen Therapy Devices
1.2 Oxygen Therapy Devices Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Oxygen Therapy Devices Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Oxygen Therapy Devices Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Oxygen Source Devices
1.2.4 Oxygen Delivery Devices
1.3 Global Oxygen Therapy Devices Segment by Application
1.3.1 Oxygen Therapy Devices Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
1.3.3 Asthma
1.3.4 Obstructive Sleep Apnea
1.3.5 Respiratory Distress Syndrome
1.3.6 Cystic Fibrosis
1.3.7 Pneumonia
1.4 Global Oxygen Therapy Devices Market by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.1 Global Oxygen Therapy Devices Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Oxygen Therapy Devices (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Oxygen Therapy Devices Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Oxygen Therapy Devices Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
…
7 Global Oxygen Therapy Devices Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 CareFusion
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Oxygen Therapy Devices Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 CareFusion Oxygen Therapy Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Tecno-Gaz Industries
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Oxygen Therapy Devices Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Tecno-Gaz Industries Oxygen Therapy Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 GE Healthcare, Hersill
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Oxygen Therapy Devices Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 GE Healthcare, Hersill Oxygen Therapy Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 DeVilbiss Healthcare
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Oxygen Therapy Devices Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
…Continued
