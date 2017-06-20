Subsea Artificial Lift Systems 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR Of 2.20% and Forecast to 2021
Subsea Artificial Lift Systems Market 2017
Artificial lift systems are used during the production activities in oil and gas wells. They are used in mature fields as well as in new fields to increase the production rate of petroleum. Because the pressure in oil and gas well drops with production, artificial lift methods, which reduce the bottom-hole pressure on the formation and increase the production rate of the wells, are employed.
The analysts forecast the global subsea artificial lift systems market to grow at a CAGR of 2.20% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global subsea artificial lift systems market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Subsea Artificial Lift Systems Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Baker Hughes
• General Electric
• Halliburton
• National Oilwell Varco
• Schlumberger
• Weatherford
Other prominent vendors
• Borets
• Dover Artificial Lift
• Epic Lift Systems
• Flotek Industries
• JJ Tech
• Lycon
• Multi-Chase Group
• NOVOMET
• Superior Energy Services
• Tenaris
• United Drilling Tools
Market driver
• Need to increase efficiency of existing wells
Market challenge
• Flow assurance difficulties associated with subsea artificial lift systems
Market trend
• Integration of Big Data Analytics with upstream operations
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Geographical segmentation
• Global subsea artificial lift systems market by geography
• Subsea artificial lift systems market in Americas
• Subsea artificial lift systems market in EMEA
• Subsea artificial lift systems market in APAC
PART 07: Market segmentation by product type
• Global subsea artificial lift systems market by product type
• Global pump-assisted subsea artificial lift systems market
• Global gas-assisted subsea artificial lift systems market
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 10: Market trends
• Integration of Big Data Analytics with upstream operations
• Introduction of 4D seismic survey technology
• Emergence of microgrid technology
..…..Continued
