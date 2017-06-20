Top Trends in Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry 2021- Assess Your Competitor’s Pipeline Network and Its Capacity
Summary
WiseGuyReports published new report, titled “Oil Storage Industry Outlook in Asia and Oceania”.
"Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry Outlook to 2021: Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Operating and Planned Pipelines" is a comprehensive report on major, trunk oil and gas pipelines industry in the world. The report provides pipeline details such as pipeline/pipeline system name, operator name, start year, start point, end point, status, length, capacity and diameter for all major, trunk crude oil, petroleum products and natural gas pipelines across the world by country and by region. The report also provides capital expenditure outlook by key countries, year on year, from 2017 to 2021. The report also provides key country comparisons within a region and regional comparisons, based on contribution to total pipeline length (regional/global). Planned or proposed (new build) pipeline projects, as announced by various companies, have also been included in this report. Further the report also offers recent developments and latest awarded contracts at regional level.
GET SAMPLE REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1248399-global-oil-and-gas-pipelines-industry-outlook-to-2021-capacity-and
Scope
- Updated information on all active and planned crude oil, petroleum products and natural gas pipelines in the world
- Provides key details such as operator name, start year, start point, end point, location, length, diameter and capacity for all active and planned crude oil, petroleum products and natural gas pipelines to 2021
- Provides capital expenditure outlook at global as well as regional level by year and by key countries for planned oil and gas pipelines till 2021
- Latest developments and contracts related to oil and gas pipeline industry at the regional level
Key points to buy
- Obtain the most up to date information available on all key active and planned transmission pipelines across the world
- Identify growth segments and opportunities in the industry
- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong pipeline data
- Assess your competitor’s pipeline network and its capacity
- Develop strategies based on the latest developments in the industry
- Information on latest tenders and contracts in the industry
Table of Contents
1. Table of Contents 1
1.1. List of Tables 7
1.2. List of Figures 30
2. Introduction 34
2.1. What Is This Report About? 34
2.2. Market Definition 34
3. Global Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry 35
3.1. Global Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Snapshot 35
3.2. Global Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Planned Oil and Gas Pipelines 45
3.3. Global Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry, Regional Comparisons 50
..CONTINUED
FOR ANY QUERY, CONTACT US @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1248399-global-oil-and-gas-pipelines-industry-outlook-to-2021-capacity-and
About Us
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.
Norah Trent
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 (339) 368 6938 (US)/+91 841 198 5042 (IND)
email us here