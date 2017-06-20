Global qPCR Market to Grow at a CAGR Of 7.63% and Forecast to 2021
qPCR Market 2017
About qPCR
PCR is a technique of molecular genetics, used for precise, specific, and accurate amplification and analysis of nucleic acid sequences. It is also used in a wide range of applications in research and diagnosis, such as genetic engineering, cloning, gene expression, sequencing, diagnosis, and genotyping. The two widely accepted technologies of PCR in the areas of research and diagnosis are quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) and digital polymerase chain reaction (dPCR). Types of PCR technology (%) and biotechnology companies. The qPCR mainly gives accurate results within a very short time.
The analysts forecast the global qPCR market to grow at a CAGR of 7.63% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global qPCR market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the qPCR instrument.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global qPCR Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Agilent Technologies
• Bio-Rad Laboratories
• QIAGEN
• Thermo Fisher Scientific
Other prominent vendors
• altona Diagnostics
• Cepheid
• Roche Diagnostics
• Promega
• TATAA Biocenter
Market driver
• Rise in geriatric population
Market challenge
• High pricing of products
Market trend
• Increase in M&A
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline
• Five forces analysis
PART 05: Market segmentation by application
• Global qPCR market by application
• Global qPCR market by drug discovery and development
• Global qPCR market by clinical diagnostics
• Global qPCR market by research laboratories
• Global qPCR market by others
PART 06: Geographical segmentation
• Global qPCR market by geography
• qPCR market in Americas
• qPCR market in EMEA
• qPCR market in APAC
PART 07: Decision framework
PART 08: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 09: Market trends
• Increase in M&A
• Increasing adoption of qPCR technologies
• Increased outsourcing activities
..…..Continued
