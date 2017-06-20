Global Photon Counter Market to Grow at a CAGR Of 10.05% and Forecast to 2021
Photon Counter Market 2017
About Photon Counter
Photon counting is essentially used in measuring light particles or photons by using the particle properties of light. The use of light as an instrument of precision creates numerous opportunities for technology and analytics. Photon counters are devices that have the capability to sense light and count the number of photons. Since their introduction, these devices have evolved and are being used in different industries.
The analysts forecast the global photon counter market to grow at a CAGR of 10.05% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global photon counter market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales and volume and exclude replacement, spares, aftermarket, and services market.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Photon Counter Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• LASER COMPONENTS
• Micro Photon Devices
• PerkinElmer
• PicoQuant
Other prominent vendors
• Becker & Hickl
• Hidex Oy
• ID Quantique
• Photek
• Thorlabs
Market driver
• Growing application of structural health monitoring (SHM) systems
Market challenge
• Capital-intensive nature and economic conditions
Market trend
• Internet of Things advantage: Sensors and photonics
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: PEST analysis
PART 05: Introduction
PART 06: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user
• Global photon counter market by end-user
• Medical imaging segment
• Fluorescence microscopy segment
• LIDAR/satellite laser ranging (SLR)
• Others segment
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
• Global photon counter market by geography
• Americas
• EMEA
• APAC
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 11: Market trends
• Internet of Things advantage: Sensors and photonics
• Applications of photon counters in digital holography
• Emergence of X-ray photon counting
..…..Continued
