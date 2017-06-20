Biomedical Metal 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR Of 7.44% and Forecast to 2021
Biomedical Metal Market 2017
Biomedical metals are used in the medical sector for their properties such as corrosion and wear resistance. They find applications in medical and dental implants as well as surgical equipment and other medical devices. The growing healthcare industry, with advancements in technology, has increased the demand for biomedical metals that are used in various medical treatments.
The analysts forecast the global biomedical metal market to grow at a CAGR of 7.44% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global biomedical metal market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Biomedical Metal Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Carpenter Technology
• Dentsply Sirona
• Wright Medical Group
• Zimmer Biomet
Other prominent vendors
• Arthrex
• DePuy Synthes
• Heraeus Holding
• Materion
• Supra Alloys
Market driver
• Rise in demand for stainless steel in medical applications
Market challenge
• High cost of development and maintenance
Market trend
• Emerging medical tourism in developing economies
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
• Overview
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by metal type
• Global biomedical metal market by metal type
• Global biomedical stainless steel market
• Global biomedical titanium market
• Global biomedical cobalt-based alloys market
• Global biomedical metal market for other metals
PART 07: Market segmentation by application
• Global biomedical metal market by application
• Global biomedical metal market for implants
• Global biomedical metal market for surgical instruments
• Global biomedical metal market for dental application
• Global biomedical metal market for other applications
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
• Global biomedical metal market by geography
• Biomedical metal market in Americas
• Biomedical metal market in EMEA
• Biomedical metal market in APAC
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Impact of drivers on key regions
• Market challenges
• Impact of challenges on key regions
PART 11: Market trends
• Emerging medical tourism in developing economies
• Development of new titanium-based alloys
..…..Continued
