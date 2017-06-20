Global Next Generation Sequencing Market 2017 Primary and Secondary Research by Forecast 2022

Orbis Research

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Next Generation Sequencing Market is estimated at $3.41 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $13.50 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 21.73% from 2015 to 2022. The growing adoption of sequencing technologies in clinical applications and low cost DNA sequencing are likely to drive the market growth. However, factors such as accuracy and standardization issues and lack of skilled labor are inhibiting the market growth. The rise in personalize medicine and cloud computing are likely to create more opportunities for this market during the forecast period.

In technology, sequencing by synthesis (SBS) segment is anticipated to move with a highest CAGR during forecast period. Diagnostics in application segment holds the largest share and is expected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period. Research institutions held the largest market share in end user segment. North America dominates the global next generation sequencing market followed by Europe owing to rising government support towards research and development. Asia pacific is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period due to the unmet market demand and increasing investments for development of healthcare.

Some of the key players in the market include Roche Holding Ag, Qiagen N.V., Knome, Inc., Perkinelmer, Inc., Partek, Inc., Pacific Biosciences, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd., Macrogen Inc., Life Technologies Corporation, Illumina, Inc., Genomatix Software GmbH, GATC Biotech Ag., Eurofins Scientific, DNASTAR Inc., Biomatters, Ltd., Beijing Genomics Institute and Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Platforms Covered:

Sequencing Services

Exome Sequencing

Methyl- Sequencing

Targeted Re-Sequencing

Whole-Genome Sequencing

De Novo Sequencing

Chip- Sequencing

RNA- Sequencing

Other Sequencing Services

Sequencing Platforms

Thermo Fisher Scientific (Life Technologies)

ION S5 & S5 Xl

ION PGM

ION Proton

Pacific Biosciences

Illumina

Other Sequencing Platforms

Technologies Covered:

Sequencing By Ligation (SBL)

Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing (SMRT)

Sequencing By Synthesis (SBS)

Pyrosequencing

ION Semiconductor Sequencing

Other Technologies

End Users Covered:

Hospitals and clinics

Biotech & Pharma Firms

Research institutions

Other End Users

Applications Covered:

Personalized medicines

Drug Discovery

Diagnostics

Agriculture & Animal Research

Prenatal Testing

Biomarker Discovery

HLA Testing

Infectious Diseases

Genetic Screening

Oncology

Idiopathic Diseases

Other Applications

Regions Covered:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Egypt

