Global Next Generation Sequencing Market 2017 Primary and Secondary Research by Forecast 2022

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Next Generation Sequencing Market is estimated at $3.41 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $13.50 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 21.73% from 2015 to 2022. The growing adoption of sequencing technologies in clinical applications and low cost DNA sequencing are likely to drive the market growth. However, factors such as accuracy and standardization issues and lack of skilled labor are inhibiting the market growth. The rise in personalize medicine and cloud computing are likely to create more opportunities for this market during the forecast period.
In technology, sequencing by synthesis (SBS) segment is anticipated to move with a highest CAGR during forecast period. Diagnostics in application segment holds the largest share and is expected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period. Research institutions held the largest market share in end user segment. North America dominates the global next generation sequencing market followed by Europe owing to rising government support towards research and development. Asia pacific is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period due to the unmet market demand and increasing investments for development of healthcare.
Some of the key players in the market include Roche Holding Ag, Qiagen N.V., Knome, Inc., Perkinelmer, Inc., Partek, Inc., Pacific Biosciences, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd., Macrogen Inc., Life Technologies Corporation, Illumina, Inc., Genomatix Software GmbH, GATC Biotech Ag., Eurofins Scientific, DNASTAR Inc., Biomatters, Ltd., Beijing Genomics Institute and Agilent Technologies, Inc.
Platforms Covered:
Sequencing Services
Exome Sequencing
Methyl- Sequencing
Targeted Re-Sequencing
Whole-Genome Sequencing
De Novo Sequencing
Chip- Sequencing
RNA- Sequencing
Other Sequencing Services
Sequencing Platforms
Thermo Fisher Scientific (Life Technologies)
ION S5 & S5 Xl
ION PGM
ION Proton
Pacific Biosciences
Illumina
Other Sequencing Platforms
Technologies Covered:
Sequencing By Ligation (SBL)
Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing (SMRT)
Sequencing By Synthesis (SBS)
Pyrosequencing
ION Semiconductor Sequencing
Other Technologies
End Users Covered:
Hospitals and clinics
Biotech & Pharma Firms
Research institutions
Other End Users
Applications Covered:
Personalized medicines
Drug Discovery
Diagnostics
Agriculture & Animal Research
Prenatal Testing
Biomarker Discovery
HLA Testing
Infectious Diseases
Genetic Screening
Oncology
Idiopathic Diseases
Other Applications
Regions Covered:
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
Italy
UK
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
Middle East
Brazil
Argentina
South Africa
Egypt
