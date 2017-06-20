Glass Fiber Foundry Filter 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR Of 3.29% and Forecast to 2021
Glass Fiber Foundry Filter Market 2017
About Glass Fiber Foundry Filter
Glass fiber foundry filters are widely used in non-ferrous alloy casting processes such as gravity die casting (GDC), low pressure die-casting (LPDC), sand mold casting, and shell mold casting. Aluminum, tin, lead, zinc, and magnesium are used as casting materials due to their relatively low melting point. During the casting process, the molten metal flows through the filter mesh. The glass fiber filter removes slag and other impurities from the molten metal without disintegrating it, as it passes through it to fill the die.
The analysts forecast the global glass fiber foundry filter market to grow at a CAGR of 3.29% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global glass fiber foundry filter market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new sales and excludes retrofit/replacement/spares/aftermarket/services market.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Glass Fiber Foundry Filter Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Fibrecn International
• Texers Technical Ceramics
• Shanghai Haiying Insulation Glass Fiber
Other prominent vendors
• Asian Foundry Filters
• Baoding Ningxin New Material
• Industrial Ceramic Products
• SELEE Corporation
• Vesuvius
Market driver
• Emerging aerospace and defense sector
Market challenge
• Energy-intensive process
Market trend
• Automation in die casting process
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by application
• Market overview
• LPDC machinery
• GDC machinery
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• Market overview
• APAC
• EMEA
• Americas
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Impact of drivers on key customer segments
• Market challenges
• Impact of challenges on key customer segments
PART 10: Market trends
• Automation in die casting process
• Additive manufacturing
..…..Continued
