Coated Flat Glass 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR Of 6.36% and Forecast to 2021
Coated Flat Glass Market 2017
About Coated Flat Glass
Glass is a non-crystalline solid transparent material, made by fusing sand with soda ash and limestone and cooling rapidly. Special properties of glass make it suitable for several applications such as tempered glass, annealed glass, flat glass, laminated glass container glass, fiberglass, reinforcement fiber, optics and optoelectronics material, thermal insulators, and laboratory equipment. Glass is coated to augment its aesthetic appearance and impart advanced properties such as scratch and corrosion resistance. A coated flat glass exhibits unique properties of reflection, transmission, and absorption. This type of glass is used for solar protection, regulating energy consumption, and reducing carbon dioxide emissions.
The analysts forecast the global coated flat glass market to grow at a CAGR of 6.36% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global coated flat glass market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price for the product.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• Europe
• MEA
The report, Global Coated Flat Glass Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• ASAHI GLASS
• Euroglas
• Guardian Industries
• Nippon Sheet Glass
• Saint-Gobain
Other prominent vendors
• Cardinal Glass Industries
• Central Glass
• China Specialty Glass
• DB Glass
• Fuso Glass India
• Fuyao Group
• Gulf Glass
• PPG Industries
• Şişecam Group
• TAIWAN GLASS
Market driver
• Growing demand for solar thermal panels
Market challenge
• Escalating raw material prices
Market trend
• Focus on eco-friendly approach
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
• Market overview
PART 05: Market landscape
• Global coated flat glass market
• Five forces analysis
• Global coated flat glass by technology
PART 06: Market segmentation by type
• Global coated low-E glass market
• Global coated solar control glass market
• Global coated self-cleaning glass market
PART 07: Market segmentation by application
• Global coated flat glass market in residential sector
• Global coated flat glass market in commercial sector
• Global coated flat glass market in automotive sector
• Global coated flat glass market in solar sector
• Global coated flat glass market in other sectors
PART 08: Market segmentation by geography
• Coated flat glass market in Europe
• Coated flat glass market in Americas
• Coated flat glass market in APAC
• Coated flat glass market in MEA
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Impact of drivers on key regions
• Market challenges
• Impact of challenges on key regions
PART 11: Market trends
• Increasing applications in automotive sector
• Focus on eco-friendly approach
• Rising focus on building interiors
..…..Continued
