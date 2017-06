Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On-“Coated Flat Glass 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR Of 6.36% and Forecast to 2021”.

PUNE, INDIA, June 20, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / --About Coated Flat GlassGlass is a non-crystalline solid transparent material, made by fusing sand with soda ash and limestone and cooling rapidly. Special properties of glass make it suitable for several applications such as tempered glass, annealed glass, flat glass, laminated glass container glass, fiberglass, reinforcement fiber, optics and optoelectronics material, thermal insulators, and laboratory equipment. Glass is coated to augment its aesthetic appearance and impart advanced properties such as scratch and corrosion resistance. A coated flat glass exhibits unique properties of reflection, transmission, and absorption. This type of glass is used for solar protection, regulating energy consumption, and reducing carbon dioxide emissions.The analysts forecast the global coated flat glass market to grow at a CAGR of 6.36% during the period 2017-2021.Covered in this reportThe report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global coated flat glass market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price for the product.The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:• Americas• APAC• Europe• MEARequest a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1431262-global-coated-flat-glass-market-2017-2021 The report, Global Coated Flat Glass Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.Key vendors• ASAHI GLASS• Euroglas• Guardian Industries• Nippon Sheet Glass• Saint-GobainOther prominent vendors• Cardinal Glass Industries• Central Glass• China Specialty Glass• DB Glass• Fuso Glass India• Fuyao Group• Gulf Glass• PPG Industries• Şişecam Group• TAIWAN GLASSMarket driver• Growing demand for solar thermal panels• For a full, detailed list, view our reportMarket challenge• Escalating raw material prices• For a full, detailed list, view our reportMarket trend• Focus on eco-friendly approach• For a full, detailed list, view our reportKey questions answered in this report• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?• What are the key market trends?• What is driving this market?• What are the challenges to market growth?• Who are the key vendors in this market space?• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1431262-global-coated-flat-glass-market-2017-2021 Table of ContentsPART 01: Executive summaryPART 02: Scope of the reportPART 03: Research MethodologyPART 04: Introduction• Key market highlights• Market overviewPART 05: Market landscape• Global coated flat glass market• Five forces analysis• Global coated flat glass by technologyPART 06: Market segmentation by type• Global coated low-E glass market• Global coated solar control glass market• Global coated self-cleaning glass marketPART 07: Market segmentation by application• Global coated flat glass market in residential sector• Global coated flat glass market in commercial sector• Global coated flat glass market in automotive sector• Global coated flat glass market in solar sector• Global coated flat glass market in other sectorsPART 08: Market segmentation by geography• Coated flat glass market in Europe• Coated flat glass market in Americas• Coated flat glass market in APAC• Coated flat glass market in MEAPART 09: Decision frameworkPART 10: Drivers and challenges• Market drivers• Impact of drivers on key regions• Market challenges• Impact of challenges on key regionsPART 11: Market trends• Increasing applications in automotive sector• Focus on eco-friendly approach• Rising focus on building interiors..…..ContinuedBuy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1431262