Military Communications Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 12.5% by 2023
Global Military Communications Market by Product Types, Platform and by Region - Forecast to 2023.
Market Highlights:
The Military communications are vast and complex with the future perspective of growth in military communications is expected to be positive considering the rising demand for new technologies and updated communication techniques. To fulfill the change in demand, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are expected to come up with the innovative products and with the constant innovation in the military communication products and services, the growth of global military communication market is anticipated. But one of the challenges faced the market is trying to achieve interoperability among so many different systems and technologies.
Key Players of Military Communications Market:
• Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.)
• Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.)
• BAE Systems (U.K.)
• Thales (France)
• Alcatel (France)
• Raytheon (U.S.)
• Rockwell Collins (U.S.)
• General Dynamics (U.S.)
• Harries corporation (U.S.)
• Airbus Group (Netherlands)
Market Research Analysis:
Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the military communications market with the highest CAGR, during the forecast period owing to developing economies such as China and India. In addition, factors such as strong government support is expected to boost the growth of the global market military communications market in the region.
North America is the leading market due to factors such as rapid adoption of advanced Ka-band, better security services and mobile Ad Hoc networks which are driving the market growth in the region.
Scope of the Report:
This study provides an overview of the global military communications market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global military communications market by its product types, by platform and regions.
By Product Types
• Military Satcom
• Radio System
• Smartphones
By Platform
• Airborne
• Ground Base
• Naval
By Region
• Asia Pacific
• North America
• Europe
• Rest of World
Brief TOC:
1 Executive Summary
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Scope of the Study
2.1.1 Definition
2.1.2 Research Objective
2.1.3 Assumptions
2.1.4 Limitations
2.2 Research Process
2.2.1 Primary Research
2.2.2 Secondary Research
2.3 Market size Estimation
2.4 Forecast Model
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Market Drivers
3.2 Market Inhibitors
3.3 Supply/Value Chain Analysis
3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4 Global Military Communications Market, By Product Types
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Military Satcom
4.3 Radio System
4.4 Smartphones
5 Global Military Communications Market, By Platform
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Airborne
5.3 Ground base
5.4 Naval
Continue…
