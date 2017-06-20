There were 787 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,118 in the last 365 days.

Portable Ultrasound Devices Global Market 2017 Key Players,Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021

Executive Summary 

Portable Ultrasound Devices market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. 
The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. 

The report includes the forecasts, Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players. 

The Players mentioned in our report 
Fujifilm SonoSite 
GE Healthcare 
Siemens Healthcare 
Toshiba Medical 
Samsung Medison 
Hitachi Aloka 
Boston Scientific 
BenQ Medical 
Chison 
Philips Healthcare 
Ecare 
Esaote 
GlobalMed 
Guangzhou Yueshen 
MedGyn 
Mindray Medical 
MobiSante 
Signostics 
Telemed 
Zhuhai Carelife 
Zoncare

Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Market: Product Segment Analysis 
handheld ultrasound devices 
cart/trolley-based ultrasound devices 
Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Market: Application Segment Analysis 
Cardiovasculargastric, musculoskeletal, obstetrics/gynecology, and other POCs 
End-users: hospitals, diagnostic centers, and home care 
Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Market: Regional Segment Analysis 
USA 
Europe 
Japan 
China 
India 
South East Asia 

Table of Content-Key Points Covered

Chapter 1 About the Portable Ultrasound Devices Industry 
    1.1 Industry Definition and Types 
      1.1.1 handheld ultrasound devices 
      1.1.2 cart/trolley-based ultrasound devices 
    1.2 Main Market Activities 
    1.3 Similar Industries 
    1.4 Industry at a Glance

Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape 
    2.1 Portable Ultrasound Devices Markets by Regions 
      2.1.1 USA 
Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2011-2021 
Sales and Growth Rate 2011-2021 
Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2016 
      2.1.2 Europe 
Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2011-2021 
Sales and Growth Rate 2011-2021 
Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2016 
      2.1.3 China 
Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2011-2021 
Sales and Growth Rate 2011-2021 
Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2016 
      2.1.4 India 
Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2011-2021 
Sales and Growth Rate 2011-2021 
Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2016 
      2.1.5 Japan 
Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2011-2021 
Sales and Growth Rate 2011-2021 
Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2016 
      2.1.6 South East Asia 
Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2011-2021 
Sales and Growth Rate 2011-2021 
Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2016 
    2.2 World Portable Ultrasound Devices Market by Types 
handheld ultrasound devices 
cart/trolley-based ultrasound devices 
    2.3 World Portable Ultrasound Devices Market by Applications 
Cardiovasculargastric, musculoskeletal, obstetrics/gynecology, and other POCs 
End-users: hospitals, diagnostic centers, and home care 
    2.4 World Portable Ultrasound Devices Market Analysis 
      2.4.1 World Portable Ultrasound Devices Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2011-2016 
      2.4.2 World Portable Ultrasound Devices Market Consumption and Growth rate 2011-2016 
      2.4.3 World Portable Ultrasound Devices Market Price Analysis 2011-2016

Chapter 3 World Portable Ultrasound Devices Market share 
    3.1 Major Production Market share by Players 
    3.2 Major Revenue (M USD) Market share by Players 
    3.3 Major Production Market share by Regions in 2016, Through 2021 
    3.4 Major Revenue (M USD) Market share By Regions in 2016, Through 2021

Chapter 4 Supply Chain Analysis 
    4.1 Industry Supply chain Analysis 
    4.2 Raw material Market Analysis 
      4.2.1 Raw material Prices Analysis 2012-2016 
      4.2.2 Raw material Supply Market Analysis 
    4.2 Manufacturing Equipment Suppliers Analysis 
    4.3 Production Process Analysis 
    4.4 Production Cost Structure Benchmarks 
    4.5 End users Market Analysis

Continued…..

