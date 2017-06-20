Finances Online and Hotel Owner Recognize mycloud Hospitality Platform with 2017 Awards

mycloud hospitality platform has been recognized for product design, dedication to customer service and efficiency by Finances Online and Hotel Owner awards.

"mycloud" has been designed with the end user in mind and we are delighted that the value of this user experience has been recognised.This allows the user to manage their business like never before.” — Deepak Chauhan - Vice President

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pioneering mycloud hospitality platform from Prologic First has been recognized with not one but two awards by Finances Online. The innovative hospitality platform scooped up both the Rising Star 2017 Award and the Great User Experience 2017 Award.

mycloud has been designed to offer a contemporary, all-in-one hotel software solution. It was awarded the Rising Star Award in recognition of its superb design, its future potential and its early traction with customers. The hotel management software provides establishments with integrated performance like never before – something that EY’s 2017 Global Hospitality Insights observes has become increasing important:

"Data analytics is transforming how leading hospitality companies do business as they are increasingly using larger amounts of data and more advanced analytic techniques to make better decisions across functions. In this dynamic evolution, analytic tools are being used to measure and improve business performance, with a focus on the areas of revenue growth, customer relationship management and the guest experience."

This is precisely the functionality that mycloud delivers, and for which it has been recognized by Finances Online. The hotel PMS offers a web booking engine, reservation and check-in/out management function and e-POS system.

The mycloud hotel software solution was also recognized for its commitment to its users. The user experience is slick and intuitive, allowing hoteliers to do everything from automating distribution to OTAs and optimizing revenue to monitoring online social feedback from guests.

mycloud Vice President Deepak Chauhan explains,

"The innovative nature of mycloud means that it can draw together many different functions and income streams within an establishment or chain. This allows the user to manage their business like never before. The whole system has been designed with the end user in mind and we are delighted that the value of this user experience has been recognized by Finances Online."

The superb user experience and outstanding design of the mycloud hotel PMS means that it is one of the rising stars of the hospitality industry. Establishments looking to gain competitive advantage and maximize profits simply cannot afford to be without it. Indeed, the platform has been flagged up by Hotel Owner as one of the technologies to watch most closely in 2017. The Hotel Owner Ones to Watch award highlights mycloud’s efficiency, ease of use and smart integration, pinpointing the hotel PMS as one of the most exciting hotel technologies available in 2017.

As Prologic continues to develop mycloud and add to the hotel management software’s offering, further awards will no doubt follow!

mycloud is available to businesses in the UK, USA, UAE, Philippines, Thailand, India and Singapore. For further details, visit www.mycloudhospitality.com or email info@mycloudhospitality.com.