New Restaurant Combines Haute Cuisine with Take-Out to Make Quality Food Accessible
Bravo Mountain Bistro
Fine food does not have to be dainty. Bravo Mountain Bistro offers hearty, bold cuisine for dine-in or take-out.
Bravo Mountain Bistro uses some organic produce in its dishes, and Timothy plans to transition to an entirely organic menu as the business grows. Many of the animal products are free-range, and Timothy ultimately intends to use only pasture raised animals that are treated with dignity. He believes "we can and should move toward eating in a sustainable and ethical way."
Our talented chef Erick’s experience has been mainly in the creation of delicious omnivore cuisine. Currently, he is exploring great vegan side dishes and entrees that can stand on their own. Erick and Timothy’s goal is to gain the trust of an audience through the experience of bold flavor combinations using organic food and slow cooked pasture raised animal products. With that trust, they hope to surprise and satisfy diners with alternatives they would not otherwise explore. “This is food from the soul”, says Erick.
Though the restaurant has only been open a few weeks, Erick’s cuisine has already inspired impressive positive feedback, such as ‘This is Real food!’, ‘Excellent!’, and ‘The way the flavors come together is awesome!’ The restaurant has also received unprompted ecstatic phone calls from satisfied delivery customers.
Timothy says, “Our restaurant has a mountain to climb and we are intent on getting to the top.”
Bravo mountain looks forward to achieving even higher peaks, and sharing great food with our friends and customers.
The Bravo Mountain Bistro is located at 960 SE Madison St, Portland, OR 97214
Open hours are Monday – Saturday, 11am to 9pm.
Call ahead for quickest pick up at 503-238-5915.
Delivery and Catering info can be found at www.BravoMountainBistro.com
