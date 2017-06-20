SmartCard Mrktg Sys (OTC:SMKG) & CardLogix Corp Announce Partnership to Develop Seamless, Closed-Loop Payment Solution

Partnership formed in response to the increasing need to fight payment fraud strengthening mobile payment solutions using biometrics.

MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, USA, June 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SmartCard Marketing Systems, Inc. (OTC:SMKG) and CardLogix Corp Announce Partnership to Develop Seamless, High Security Closed-Loop Payment Solutions

New York, Calif., June 20, 2017 - SmartCard Marketing Systems, Inc., provider of cloud-hosted payment solutions, and CardLogix Corporation, leading smart card manufacturer, announced today a partnership to offer seamless payment solutions that tie SmartCard Marketing Systems’ payment architecture to CardLogix’ smart card platforms.

The partnership was formed in response to the increasing need to fight payment fraud whilst strengthening mobile payment solutions using robust identity authenticators, such as smart cards and biometrics, and to serve the growing market for multi-use ID credentials with payment capability.

SmartCard Marketing Systems, Inc. will collaborate with CardLogix to provide a sandbox solution as well as custom-built solutions that emphasize speed, mobility, and security for medium-sized enterprises, governments, and resort & casinos. The system will map ID filters and parameters of the unique user for transacting value securely over a cloud-hosted, closed-loop payment system.

“We are excited about this partnership as it further strengthens our payment architecture with a company that has extensive knowledge in the chip card industry. We see many customers that require internal ID security solutions, and their customers require the same high-level of security to transact remotely,” said Massimo Barone, CEO at SmartCard Marketing Systems.

Over the last two years, banks have adopted secure identity and biometric solutions in order to transact securely and to connect cardholder identities with their mobile banking and payment services. SmartCard Marketing Systems and CardLogix will offer that level of security to customers that desire closed-loop payment cards for their revenue-generating advantages over bank-issued cards.

CardLogix smart chip cards feature multiple security countermeasures that derail payment fraud, strengthen systems reliability, and increase traceability with technology that ensures data integrity and non-repudiation. Adding a biometric, such as a fingerprint, to the card’s unique ID, adds an extra factor of authentication that binds the cardholder’s identity to the card, ensuring that only the authorized individual will have access to sensitive data and value. The biometric data is stored securely in the card’s chip and never revealed to the central database, maintaining customer privacy. Other layers of security, such as the CC EAL5+ trusted silicon and unique command session keys, prevent cloning, skimming, and replay attacks during payment transactions.

Moreover, “As the industry continues to move toward database-centric solutions and intelligent systems using strong authenticators, such as smart cards and biometrics, the next phase will be to enable payments using the same credentials with other applications. We are prepared for that transition,” Massimo added.

CardLogix’ contact, contactless, and hybrid microprocessor smart cards feature up to 162k bytes of user memory with containers that can be configured for multiple applications. The same payment ID card can be used for cyber access control, building and room access, loyalty and stored value, and even electronic healthcare records for national healthcare identity programs.

“The combination of SmartCard Marketing Systems’ payments architecture and CardLogix’ M.O.S.T. OS smart cards and other chip solutions will bring best-in-class payment solutions that emphasize speed, convenience, and security to these emerging markets. We look forward to this new partnership focused on the growing demand for secure, closed-loop payment solutions,” said Tom Hope, Director of Sales at CardLogix.

About SmartCard Marketing Systems

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. (SMKG:OTC) is a Fintech payment accelerator Co & solutions provider to the payments industry, with cloud-based EMV host Acquiring, Issuing & Processing solutions to Banks, Telecoms and Enterprise. The company offers advisory services & offers proprietary software solutions including Genorocity.com, a coupon and incentive platform for the Retail & Events industry, Check21SAAS.com a Remote Deposit Check solution for X9 clearing, EmphasisPay.com a gateway for ISV’s, and VelocityMWallet.com, a transaction payment ecosystem for alternative payment solutions & processing. For more information, go to: www.smartcardmarketingsystems.com

About CardLogix

CardLogix is a full-service card manufacturer and software developer specializing in smart card technology with over 25 years of experience in the chip card industry. The company provides custom-built cards, development tools, and software applications to system integrators, governments, and businesses around the world. CardLogix smart cards and software are built for multiple applications including access control, closed-loop payment systems, and national healthcare systems.