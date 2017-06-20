Technological Advancements in Non-Invasive Cosmetic Medical Procedures
Non-invasive cosmetic medical procedures have developed significantly in recent years, offering patients a number of benefits.SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, June 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recent years have seen significant and positive developments in cosmetic medical treatments. As the demand for, and interest in this area of health and wellbeing has increased, so the range and variety of treatment options has also increased.
Technological advancements in cosmetic medical procedures mean that patients can achieve noticeable improvement in a variety of skin conditions including wrinkles, pigmentation, sagging skin and scar tissue through to more intimate or lifestyle concerns such as vaginal atrophy, urinary incontinence, hair loss, erectile dysfunction and even snoring. Much of this development has been focused on minimally invasive, non-surgical options, which have a number of obvious advantages for patients compared to traditional surgical techniques.
The advantages of non-surgical options include much reduced down time or recovery and, particularly when numbing creams and/or local anesthetic are used, the lack of any significant discomfort. Generally speaking, after a non-surgical treatment, patients are able to return to work the same day or after only a few days recovery, making these treatment options highly preferable for busy working professionals.
Non-surgical procedures tend to have a lower risk of infection and they avoid the complications arising from the use of general anaesthetics. They also tend to be cheaper and faster to perform, albeit more than one treatment session may be required. However, this means a programme of treatment can be tailored to the individual’s needs, acceptable downtime, budget and desired outcomes.
Academy Laser Clinic has been set up to specifically focus on delivering high quality, cutting edge non surgical cosmetic medical procedures and is staffed by a team of highly qualified, skilled and experienced physicians who are experts in this field. The clinic was established by Dr Jayson Oates, FRACS. Dr Oates, an Otolaryngology Head and Neck and Facial Plastic Surgeon with nearly 20 years’ experience as a cosmetic medical procedure specialist. Following his initial Bachelor of Medicine/ Surgery, which was completed in 1990, he spent the next seven years training in Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery and then undertook further training with experts in the USA and Europe in facial plastics and cosmetic surgery. As his practice developed, he developed a broader interest in aesthetic and lifestyle medicine, in particular non-surgical treatments. He has served as President of the Australasian Academy of Facial Plastic Surgery and is widely recognised as a leader in his field, actively involved in the training and development of the medical team - both doctors and nurses - at Academy Laser Clinic.
Dr Oates and his team offer a range of non-surgical treatments for cosmetic and lifestyle concerns including the advanced fractionated CO2 laser; widely regarded in Industry as the No.1 laser for skin resurfacing and overall skin rejuvenation. Fractionated CO2 laser can achieve dramatic and long-term anti-aging results by reducing wrinkles, sun damage, pigmentation and restoring a clear and youthful complexion. CO2 is also regarded as the primary laser to address scar tissue such as acne scars, surgical scars and other injuries.
Mona Lisa Touch is a comfortable laser treatment addressing vaginal atrophy and urinary incontinence symptoms. A series of 10-minute sessions is incredibly effective in relieving a number of symptoms including vaginal dryness or irritation, loss of elasticity, vaginal pain and urinary incontinence. Mona Lisa Touch technology can deliver thousands of tiny beams of energy directly into the vaginal epithelium, which stimulates natural regenerative processes, creating more hydrated and healthy cells, improving blood supply to the vaginal walls, which in turn improves the integrity and elasticity of vaginal tissue.
PurePRP regenerative therapy is now used for a wide range of conditions including wrinkles, scars, hair loss and even erectile dysfunction. Platelet Rich Plasma – PRP – is a natural therapy which uses the body’s own concentrated blood platelets and bioactive proteins to activate stem cells and release growth factors. It’s a highly effective anti aging treatment and skin regeneration procedure. Because PRP is naturally found in the body, there is no risk of sensitivity, allergic reactions or other complications when the extraction and injection is undertaken under medical conditions. It’s also virtually pain free and involves very little down time.
Face lifts are regularly sought as an anti-ageing treatment and whilst these can be highly effective, patients have to factor significant pain, cost and down time. The Silhouette Soft Thread Lift is a great option to combat the early signs of aging. The latest in non-surgical thread lift technology can be used to provide a natural looking lift to the face neck, jaw and brow. This procedure can provide immediate lift (with best results after 6-12 weeks) and can be completed in under an hour (the “lunchtime facelift”), making it a highly appealing option in comparison to surgery.
Another significant development is the use of radiofrequency (RF) surgery for the removal of lesions and facial veins. Again, it’s quick, painless and doesn’t leave scars. The treatment uses radiofrequency to shave the lesion. Because there’s no cutting or scalpels involved, there’s minimal bleeding and no need for stitching, which significantly decreases the likelihood of any scar tissue developing.
Academy Laser Clinic has locations in both Sydney and Perth. They are leaders in the provision of non-surgical procedures with proven results. In addition to the above, they offer advanced cosmetic injectables, fat reduction treatments and the full range of dermal therapies. You can find more information regarding their range of treatments, their clinics and their medical team on their website at http://www.academylaserclincs.com.au
