Bay Area Agent Lands Book Deal for Famed Rock Photographer

West Coast Literary Agency announces new book deal for the famed First Chief Photographer of Rollingstone Magazine with classic Rock Icons fondly remembered.

San Francisco Bay Area, California. The Peter Beren Agency (www.Peterberen.com), a boutique literary agency located in Point Richmond in Northern California and founded by the former Publisher of Sierra Club Books, announced a new book deal today on behalf of Baron Wolman, Rollingstone Magazine’s famed First Chief Photographer.

Classic Rock Instagrams, featuring more than 200 photographs in black-and-white and color of candid and performance shots of dead and living Rock Music Artists and Icons like Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, George Harrison, Jim Morrison, Jerry Garcia, Mick Jagger and many more from the lens of this modern-day master, are re-imagined as Instagrams, and paired with pithy, personal remembrances celebrating their lives and work.

Due to be released in Fall 2018 by Omnibus in London, a division of Music Sales Corp., the U.K. Edition is accompanied by a U.S. Edition to be published by New York-based Overlook, founded by the distinguished American publisher, Peter Mayer.

Other clients of The Peter Beren Agency include iconic nature photographers Art Wolfe (The Earth Is My Witness) and Frans Lanting (Into Africa). Frans’s Into Africa exhibit is currently on display at the Smithsonian in a show jointly produced by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and the National Geographic Society. Beren’s other clients include epic illustrator, Jack Katz, creator of the First Kingdom Saga, a work that some regard as the world’s first graphic novel.

Author of seven books himself, Peter Beren says “I’ve been on all sides of the desk, as author, agent or publisher. I love the work and would continue publishing even if I won the Lottery.” Recent publications include The Golden Gate (with noted photographer Morton Beebe) and California the Beautiful (with the late, legendary lensman, Galen Rowell.)



