OnlineCollegeDegree.com Updates Free School Search
Are you looking to go back to school and earn a degree? Go to OnlineCollegeDegree.com and use the free school matching service.DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Astoria Company Announces Comprehensive, Free Online College Finder Service
OnlineCollegeDegree.com
California, June 2017 - Astoria Company adds yet another excellent website portal to its impressive list of B2C internet properties. OnlineCollegeDegree.com gives prospective students an easy and free way to match their education needs with a plethora of quality institutions and courses.
With so many options out there for online education, it can seem overwhelming. Until recently the landscape of online education has seemed like a dark abyss.
Scott Thompson, CEO stated, “OnlineCollegeDegree.com came out of a desire to knock down the barriers between students and their education. We did this by creating the most intelligent education matching technology to date. The result is a simple, intuitive platform that puts the user in charge of their future.”
Whether you’re seeking an undergraduate Associate’s Degree, a Bachelor’s Degree, or even a Master’s Degree, Online College Degree’s powerful search tool will guide users through the great number of factors that a student must consider when thinking about their future education. “What area of study am I interested in?” “What careers am I working towards?” “Do I want to be a full-time or part-time student?” “How much money am I willing to spend on courses?”
Where OnlineCollegeDegree.com really sets itself apart is they have partnered with renowned and highly accredited colleges to offer a seemingly unlimited number of colleges and institutions. Whether you are looking for courses in Computer Science, Nursing, Medicine, the Art’s, Business, or Beauty, Online College Degree has you covered.
Time is valuable and Online College Degree knows it. Their superb product makes what was once a time consuming and labor intensive effort seem like a breeze. Within minutes the user can discover the colleges and courses that will help them succeed.
Free, easy, and comprehensive, OnlineCollegeDegree.com is a winner!
Astoria owns a proprietary lead exchange platform for many B2C verticals which process over 50 million web and mobile leads per month as well as 200+ pay per call lead generation campaigns. In addition, Astoria powers websites for Domain Investors who care about maximizing profits and creating a successful online presence, going way beyond traditionally parked domains. Coming soon will be the launch of DomainParking.com which is intended to disrupt and redefine the very definition of domain parking. Astoria Company is a two-time Inc5000 honoree for America’s fastest growing privately held companies.
CONTACT: Scott Thompson, CEO Scott@AstoriaCompany.com
Scott Thompson
Astoria Company
510-663-7016
email us here