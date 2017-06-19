Intermountain Healthcare Leader Named One of Nation’s Top Ten Most Influential Physician Leaders
According to the magazine, “The program honors physicians working in all sectors of the healthcare industry who are steering their organizations and the healthcare delivery system through dynamic, challenging times. These physicians stand out for the scope of their executive responsibilities, personal achievements, innovation and commitment to their communities.”
The ranking began with nominations, which were narrowed to a final ballot of 150 physician executives who received the most nominations. The final 50 honorees were chosen by readers and the senior editors of Modern Healthcare and Modern Physician magazines for their leadership in the varied sectors of the industry, whether provider organizations, government agencies, associations, insurers or supplier companies. The complete list can be viewed here: 50 Most Influential Physician Executives 2017.
Intermountain Healthcare is a Utah-based not-for-profit system of 22 hospitals, 180 clinics, a Medical Group with about 1,500 employed physicians and advanced practitioners, a health plans group called SelectHealth, and other medical services. Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare through high quality and sustainable costs. For more information, visit www.intermountainhealthcare.org.
