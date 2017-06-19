Grand Performances Presents Two Delightfully Distinct Events This Weekend
The Long Beach Opera will present Frida on the Grand Performances stage Friday, June 23. Saturday June 24, Miguel Atwood-Ferguson will perform in downtown LA.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- -----Grand Performances continues rolling out evocative high caliber entertainment this summer with two complimentary yet contrasting showcases that help define the organizations eclectic programming.
On Friday, June 23, in conjunction with the Long Beach opera, Grand Performances will present the life and art of Frida Kahlo’s complex story. The pain and passion painted in vibrant colors of her multifaceted life will fill the downtown stage. Composer Robert Xavier Rodríguez combines Mariachi-style orchestration with his interpretations of ragtime, zarzueta and ‘30s jazz to convey the impact and volatility of a woman who challenged tradition and social norms.
On Saturday, June 24, Miguel Atwood-Ferguson will delight the Grand Performances audience with Suite for Ma Dukes and new original material. Using the style of contemporary chamber music, this homage to producer-rapper J Dilla's highly influential work and unfulfilled legacy pays tribute to one of hip-hop’s most accomplished artists through orchestral interpretation. Multi-instrumentalist, producer, community leader and educator Atwood-Ferguson will also share selections from his upcoming release, "Les Jardins Mystiques."
MORE ON GRAND PERFORMANCES: Celebrating its 31st year, Grand Performances’ mission is to inspire community, celebrate diversity, and unite Los Angeles through free access to global performing arts. Hailed as the “Best Free Outdoor Summer Concert Series” by Los Angeles Magazine and called “a grand gift to the public... democracy in musical action” by the Los Angeles Times, Grand Performances presents high-quality music, dance, theater, and more during the summer at the breathtaking California Plaza in the heart of Downtown as well as at other venues throughout the year including the Los Angeles State Historic Park and LAX.
