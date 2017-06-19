American Heart Association Issues Flawed Presidential Advisory On Saturated Fats and Cardiovascular Disease

USA continues battling obesity losing about 800,000 lives annually to CVD, says Dr Fabian Dayrit of Asia & Pacific Coconut Community - its time for a reboot !

METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, June 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a Social Enterprise , Coco Veda feels the urgent need to share this communication around the world calling the attention of all responsible jouralists who wish to come forward and understand first hand from Scientists and Medical Professionals , the gravity of the situation from a Public Health standpoint .

There have been several responses from people who feel responsible to warn the General Public that they are being misguided . The cost of healthcare is growing at an alarming rate in USA led by Cardiovascular Disease, Cancer and Alzheimer's Disease - its predicted to reach unmanageable levels if this is not addressed .

1. The Warning on Saturated Fat : From Defective Experiments to Defective Guidelines by

Dr. Fabian M. Dayrit

Professor, Ateneo de Manila University, Philippines

Chairman, Scientific Advisory Committee for Health, Asian and Pacific Coconut Community

June 19, 2017

2. Gary Taubes who has won numerous awards for his science based journalism shares a detailed account of the American Heart Association Advisory on Saturated Fats and how its flawed -

3. Dr Anthony Pearson of St. Luke's Hospital in St. Louis traces the facts on misguided Dietary Fats recommendations -

4.Dr Barbara Roberts a practicising senior Cardiologist in Rhode Island has been tracking this matter for some time . She shares her views here -

As Dr Frank Sachs of American Heart Association says , there is indeed a need to "set the record straight" on Dietary Guidelines , look back into history and reflect .

