MyDx Introduces the Eco Smart Pen

MYDX (OTCQB:MYDX)

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Next Level of Public Safety & Transparency for the Cannabis Industry

MyDx, Inc. (OTCQB: MYDX), a science and technology company and creator of MyDx® (My Diagnostic), the first multi-use handheld chemical analyzer designed for Cannabis professionals and retail consumers to correlate the chemical profile of cannabis with how it makes them feel and which ailments it alleviates, today announced its plans to develop and launch its second smart device (with associated engineering and prototype images) out of its Consumer Products Division for the Cannabis industry in 2H2017 - the ECO Smart Pen(TM).

The ECO Smart Pen(TM) Powered by MyDx is a next generation, rechargeable vaporizer pen equipped with Bluetooth technology that helps patients and consumers better manage and regulate their cannabis consumption habits.

View photos

(The ECO Smart Pen(TM) will provide an ECOsystem powered by MyDx and partner products to develop meaningful insights into the products themselves, user behavior and the cannabis community at large. To access the ECO Smart Pen GIF Video Preview, please click here.)

How it Works

Passive Monitoring

The ECO Smart Pen(TM) immediately activates the MyDx App via Bluetooth as soon as you put in any compatible cartridge, so that you can input the brand name you're using. Once the product information is submitted, the pen will then passively monitor your consumption habits, such as frequency of use.

Active Monitoring

Once you begin using the product, you'll be able to actively track which ailments the product relieved and/or feelings it generated and how many "puffs" it took to generate those feelings and/or reliefs.

Software As A Service (SAAS)

Manufacturers, Doctors and the like will be able to use MyDx Software on a private label basis to monitor and manage their respective user groups under a subscription-based model, which will be tiered for varying levels of access to user data and analytics.

Who Benefits

Consumers/ Patients get to manage their consumption habits to maximize the benefits of the product and provide direct feedback to the manufacturers.

Doctors will be better equipped to manage their prescriptions by having access to more detailed information about what works and how much is needed to provide relief.

Brands will be able to private label and purchase the smart pen hardware and associated software ecosystem using their brand name to provide a more sophisticated vape pen experience for their customer-base.

Concentrate Manufacturers will be able to access relevant data via licensing arrangements with MyDx for their own product development initiatives.

The development of the ECO Smart Pen falls in line with MyDx's overall strategy of building a feedback ECOsystem powered by its products (as well as partner products) to develop meaningful insights into the products themselves, user behavior and the cannabis community at large. Whereas CannaDx(TM) analyzes Cannabis flower samples, the ECO Smart Pen will focus on the delivery and tracking of the effects of branded and formulated cannabis oils.

MyDx initially plans to work with select third-party manufactures to commercialize the pen out of its Consumer Products Division and then will work with concentrate manufacturers on formulations and/ or insights out of its Data Analytics and Bio-Pharmaceuticals Divisions. The ECO Smart Pen is due out in the second half of 2017.