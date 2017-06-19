Interview with the Founder and CEO: MyDx, Inc.

MYDX (OTCQB:MYDX)

SAN DIEGO , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daniel Yazbeck is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of MyDx, Inc. He is the seed investor and creator of the MyDx Analyzer. Mr. Yazbeck leverages nearly 15 years of experience with Fortune 500, as a Scientist for Pfizer Pharmaceuticals specializing in chemical R&D technologies, and as an Engineer and Strategic Market Developer for Panasonic, creating new products and partnerships in the consumer electronics health care industry. Mr. Yazbeck has been a cash flow investor for over 10 years, holds a Master of Science in medicinal chemistry from McGill University, a minor in marketing, and is a co-author on several world patents and research publications.

MyDx, Inc.(OTCQB: MYDX), a science and technology company and creator of MyDx® (My Diagnostic), the first multi-use handheld chemical analyzer designed for the Cannabis professional and retail consumer to correlate the chemical profile of cannabis with the consumers reporting of its therapeutic effect, today announces the deployment of a multi-media marketing campaign across Canada to expand consumer awareness and drive sales.

MyDx Intends to Further Penetrate Canada's ~$9bn Cannabis Market

As reported in May 2017 by the Globe and Mail, federally licensed laboratories, the facilities best equipped with the equipment and expertise to examine cannabis products for safety on behalf of public health, currently test cannabis for the approximately 43 licensed producers in Canada, and are NOT legally able to test marijuana for consumers and retail dispensaries.

"With the whole country set to legalize marijuana, outside of containment testing, it is important to also keep in mind that the same cannabis sample that might reduce anxiety in one person can create paranoia for another depending on the patient's physiology and the toxicity of the chemical profile they consumed. Canada will continue to be an important market for us as we address areas of critical national need to promote public safety, transparency and regulation via our smart devices and consumer-driven feedback platform. These devices, combined with our unique HIPPA compliant data analytics, can help licensed producers, regulators, and consumers in Canada prevent abuse and ensure patients are able to report and track the effects of the medicine they are receiving," said Daniel Yazbeck, CEO of MyDx.

MyDx has been working with its interactive ad agency to develop an extensive, fully integrated, multi-media marketing strategy to initially focus on the Canadian market, the most progressive country in the world expected to fully legalize recreational cannabis use by mid-2018. The multi-six figure product and educational advertising strategy will include radio campaigns across Ontario and Vancouver, premium super boards, popular lifestyle magazines as well as streaming television across Canada to market the company's MyDx multiuse handheld chemical analyzer.

With respect to public safety, as of January 2017, only 13 pesticides have been approved for use on Cannabis in Canada. This year, Health Canada has been proactive in monitoring the safety of cannabis through random testing and inspections of licensed producers after unsafe cannabis plants were detected from cultivation companies such as Mettrum, Ltd., a Toronto-based medical marijuana company wholly owned by Canopy Growth (CGC), OrganiGram in New Brunswick, wholly owned by PharmaCan Capital (MJN), as well as Aurora Cannabis (ACB), were found to be contaminated with myclobutanil, a banned substance that when combusted, turns into Hydrogen Cyanide, a toxic chemical. All of the above companies took aggressive steps to recall the products in question and protect consumers.

Aphria (APH), one of Canada's largest licensed Marijuana grower's, called on the government to determine "clear and enforceable rules to ensure that customers are protected and have access to clean and safe products." Other licensed producers are also starting to take measures to self-regulate and go above and beyond the regulatory requirements until further defined. The MyDx handheld analyzer for Cannabis (also known as CannaDx) goes hand in hand with those efforts to identify important chemicals profiles and the effects on consumers. This is a very unique opportunity for Canadian producers and MyDx to work together to track feedback from consumers that is tied directly to a chemical profile with over 48,000 datasets collected to date.

The legalization of recreational use signifies a healthier, more vibrant industry that will undoubtedly see the same level of innovation and consumption habits currently seen in the US. As a result, MyDx intends to support the Canadian industry's metamorphosis to help consumers Trust & Verify their consumption habits with MyDx 2.0, consider alternative consumption vehicles like the MyDx ECO Smart Pen that has the potential to limit abuse and enhance safer use, and MYDX 360 which supports access to data for market entrants to compete with larger growers.

About MyDx, Inc.

MyDx, Inc. (OTCQB: MYDX) is a chemical detection and sensor technology company based in San Diego, California whose mission is to help people Trust & Verify® what they put into their minds and bodies. The Company developed MyDx®, a patented, affordable portable analyzer that provides real-time chemical analysis and fits in the palm of the user's hand. The multi-use MyDx Analyzer leverages over a decade of established chemical detection technology to measure chemicals of interest. The Company owns a substantial and growing intellectual property portfolio of patents covering its technology. The MyDx AquaDx®, OrganaDxTM, and CannaDx TM sensors are now commercialized, and the AeroDx® application is next in line. All sensors will be compatible with a MyDx App that empowers consumers to live a healthier life by revealing the chemical composition of what they eat, drink and inhale. For more information, please visit www.cdxlife.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21(e) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements may contain certain forward-looking statements pertaining to future anticipated or projected plans, performance, and developments, as well as other statements relating to future operations and results. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be considered to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intends," "goal," "objective," "seek," "attempt," or variations of these or similar words, identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements by their nature are estimates of future results only and involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to risks associated with the uncertainty of future financial results, additional financing requirements, development of new products, our ability to complete our product testing and launch our product commercially, the acceptance of our product in the marketplace, the uncertainty of the laws and regulations relating to cannabis, the impact of competitive products or pricing, technological changes, the effect of economic conditions and other uncertainties detailed from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at http://ir.cdxlife.com/all-sec-filings or www.sec.gov.