Houston Hand & Upper Extremity Specialist, Korsh Jafarnia, MD, and UT Ortho Colleagues Perform Summer Sports Physicals
Dr. Jafarnia and UT Ortho colleagues recently performed nearly 1000 school sports physicals in preparation for summer sports season.
Dr. Jafarnia, Colleagues and Medical Residents of UT Ortho Ready Young Athletes for Houston Summer Sports Season
Dr. Jafarnia, who is an assistant professor in the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at McGovern Medical School affiliated with the Memorial Hermann IRONMAN Sports Medicine Institute at Memorial City and the Texas Medical Center, joined colleagues and the Memorial Hermann Athletic Trainers to provide sports physicals to Spring Branch ISD (SB ISD) students before summer sports and activities heat up.
According to Dr. Jafarnia sports physicals are an important part of sports, ensuring safe participation and optimal performance.
“While we perform physical exams and study each young athlete, we are assessing for possible heart problems, breathing issues such as asthma, possible illnesses such as diabetes or epilepsy, musculoskeletal abnormalities, flexibility levels and overall condition,” said Dr. Jafarnia, who also serves as Director of Sports Medicine for Post Oak Little League.
“Identifying a potential problem early allows us to make recommendations that can reduce a young athlete’s risk of injury or other serious health problem. That’s why sports physicals are so important and something we are happy to do for our community. We want kids to be safe and perform at their best,” he added.
During a sports physical students are also able to have a baseline concussion test performed upon request. The baseline concussion test is instrumental in helping physicians identify a possible concussion should one occur later during a sports season.
Serving as a clinical assistant professor of Baylor College of Medicine for the past 16 years and in clinical orthopaedic surgery for Weill Cornell Medical College, Dr. Jafarnia remains committed to educating parents, students, coaches and trainers on the importance of proper health assessments, training and conditioning. He frequently speaks at community events and to local sports clubs and contributes regularly to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS), A Nation in Motion.
Board certified and fellowship trained, Dr. Jafarnia is one of Houston’s top hand specialists and a nationally recognized, peer nominated Top Doctor. He is sought for his expertise in hand and upper extremity trauma, repetitive stress injuries and conditions and joint degeneration.
Read Dr. Jafarnia’s latest blog on common injuries and conditions seen during the spring and summer months, What Spring and Summer Mean to Our Musculoskeletal Health. And learn more about hand and upper extremity treatments at www.korshjafarniamd.com. Call 888.621 HAND (4263) to schedule an appointment or consultation.
