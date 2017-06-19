WHY TO CONSIDER MYDX THE BEST POT STOCK OF 2017 AND WHY TO GET IN NOW BEFORE ITS TO LATE

MYDX (OTCQB:MYDX)

About MYDX

MyDx, Inc. is a science and technology inclined company that is based in San Diego, California. It created MyDx which is the first battery operated, patented, handheld, electronic analyzer for consumers. The company’s mission is to empower people to live a healthier life by revealing the chemicals in what they eat, drink and inhale. This will both help to improve the health of consumers and to protect the environment. MyDx uses nanotechnology to accurately measure chemicals of interest and has multiple sensors being developed in its lab that is compatible with the MyDx App.

Why buy shares of MYDX

MyDx is not a new company; it has survived all the rigors that many of its peers did not survive. MyDx has come to stay; this is a fact due to the services it provides. MyDx help to make the consumer healthy by revealing the purity in what we eat and drink. Services like these are never saturated as the world is currently affected with several impurities, in food, drink and even the air we breathe.

Hear what Daniel Yazbeck CEO of MyDx has to say, “We are in the process of positioning the company for long-term stability and growth and we are very excited about our prospect”

About Daniel Yazbeck

Daniel Yazbeck is the founder, seed investor and creator of the MyDx Analyzer. Daniel has worked with Fortune 500 for 15 years. He has worked with the popular Pfizer Pharmaceuticals as a scientist. He specialized in Chemical Research and Development technologies. He has also worked as an Engineer and Strategic Market Developer for Panasonic. He has always been working to ensure consumer protection.

Mr. Yazbeck has been a Cashflow Investor for over 10 years, holds a Master of Science degree in Medicinal Chemistry from McGill University, a minor in Marketing, and is a co-Author on several world patents and research publications.