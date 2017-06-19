THE BEST MEDICAL MARIJUANA STOCK TO BUY IN 2017

MYDX (OTCQB:MYDX)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Are you waiting to identify the next big game changer in your investment plan? Have you considered getting high on marijuana penny stocks? Investing in medical marijuana penny stocks is the latest craze around Wall Street.

But the question is what are medical marijuana penny stocks? Well, they are all plays on the hitherto forbidden drug, marijuana. The US Government in March 2017 legalized the use of recreational marijuana in eight states, and in 28 states in all, use of marijuana for the medicinal purpose was made legal.

The decision instantly led to a spike in the number of business ventures based primarily on marijuana. From the actual growers to products based on marijuana to pharma companies using it, the list just continues. Needless to mention then marijuana found a way into the stock markets too. The medical marijuana penny stocks are indeed the flavor of 2017.

Should You Invest in Medical Marijuana Penny Stocks?

The question is how wise it is to buy medical marijuana penny stocks and most importantly how do you decide which medical marijuana penny stocks to buy? Here is a quick lowdown on the best medical marijuana penny stocks to buy in 2017 and how wise it is to invest in these counters.

But before that, it is important to understand the business fundamentals of these medical marijuana penny stocks and the risk they embody. After all, you must understand though the use of medical marijuana has been legalized, it is treading into gray zone no doubt. Moreover, political, economic and social factors are also key matters of concern in this matter.

You do not have any major or established player in this field. Most of the medical marijuana stocks that are available in the market are penny stocks. The average share value is less than $1. You do not have companies valued more than $100 million and thanks to them trading mostly in Over-The-Counter and Pink Sheet segments, there is barely any regulation managing them.

Even the other prominent public players have significantly small or no stake in these medical marijuana penny stocks. But does it mean that you should absolutely avoid them? Well, think about how the gold mining business was in the 19th century? Did you even consider gold becoming one of the biggest international benchmark and hedge it is now? Or think about the way we considered software stocks way back in the 1970s. Who would have thought about the technology boom?

This makes your decision to invest in medical marijuana penny stocks even more difficult is the unabated growth that the sector is experiencing. In fact, legal marijuana sales in the US, as per some recent studies, has risen a phenomenal 36% to close to $7 billion by the end of 2016. The estimates indicate that legal cannabis sales could actually breach the $50 billion mark in another 10 years by 2026. Therefore it becomes very important to choose wisely to get the best medical marijuana penny stocks to buy in 2017.

What Are the Best Medical Marijuana Penny Stocks to Buy in 2017?

In the list of what medical marijuana penny stocks to buy, here are some of the top contenders:

1. MYDX

OTCQB:MYDX The ever growing and first company to produce the first battery operated handheld for consumers has opened stock for investors. Investing in stocks is one of the fastest ways to maximize your returns. It is common for investors to grow rich overnight with stock market investments. MYDX is no exception. Leverage on this investment choice without taking on too many risks. MyDx stocks is the right company to invest with.

About MYDX

MyDx, Inc. is a science and technology inclined company that is based in San Diego, California. It created MyDx which is the first battery operated, patented, handheld, electronic analyzer for consumers. The company’s mission is to empower people to live a healthier life by revealing the chemicals in what they eat, drink and inhale. This will both help to improve the health of consumers and to protect the environment. MyDx uses nanotechnology to accurately measure chemicals of interest and has multiple sensors being developed in its lab that are compatible with the MyDx App.

The financial health and prospect of MYDX is unbeatable. To enjoy best returns it is advisable to invest in good companies. You can determine a company's quality by its financial health and record of accomplishment with customers and investors alike. For you to keep earning returns the company should continue to perform well in the future too.

Why buy shares of MYDX

View MyDx financial statements here

MyDx is not a new company; it has survived all the rigors that many of its peers did not survive. MyDx has come to stay; this is a fact due to the services it provides. MyDx help to make the consumer healthy by revealing the purity in what we eat and drink. Services like these are never saturated as the world is currently affected with several impurities, in food, drink and even the air we breathe.

Hear what Daniel Yazbeck CEO of MyDx has to say, “We are in the process of positioning the company for long-term stability and growth and we are very excited about our prospect”

About Daniel Yazbeck

Daniel Yazbeck is the founder, seed investor and creator of the MyDx Analyzer. Daniel has worked with Fortune 500 for 15 years. He has worked with the popular Pfizer Pharmaceuticals as a scientist. He specialized in Chemical Research and Development technologies. He has also worked as an Engineer and Strategic Market Developer for Panasonic. He has always been working to ensure consumer protection.

Mr. Yazbeck has been a Cashflow Investor for over 10 years, holds a Master of Science degree in Medicinal Chemistry from McGill University, a minor in Marketing, and is a co-Author on several world patents and research publications.