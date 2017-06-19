L.A.M.A Soap Company Announces 100% Natural Coconut Oil Soap Wrapped in Paper Embedded with Wildflower Seeds

We are the only company that can offer you a pure coconut oil soap that is just as good for you as it looks!” — Laura Acs

FERGUS, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It has long been known that coconut oil is beneficial for the human body, both inside and out, and can be applied to skin for its nutritional and moisturising properties. Now, soap made from 100 % coconut oil is available from L.A.M.A Soap Company, the only company to bring pure coconut oil soap to the market. In addition to its wonderfully natural ingredients, each bar of soap has a handmade paper label that is embedded with wildflower seeds. Simply plant the wrapper in the ground to grow plants that will attract and feed bees and butterflies for the benefit and future sustainability of the planet.

L.A.M.A Soap Company has 16 different soaps available, along with many other body products, including shampoo bars and lip balm. Their soaps are entirely vegan, cruelty-free, palm oil free, paraben free, SLS and detergent free, and safe for the entire family to use. They contain no filler ingredients, foam boosters, artificial fragrances or colours.

Each long-lasting bar of soap contains:

• A full ounce of coconut milk. Coconut milk is naturally cleansing, high in Vitamin C which helps maintain elasticity and flexibility of the skin, anti-inflammatory, and moisturising.

• Therapeutic grade essential oils for scents, including Anise & Orange, Lavender, Lemon, Sweet Orange, Tea Tree and Rosemary.

• Plant material for natural colouring.

• Cosmetic grade clays from France and Australia.

“It takes just 26 seconds for your skin to absorb what it comes into contact with, and that goes directly into your blood stream,” said Laura, founder of L.A.M.A Soap Company. “That’s why we take the time to source quality ingredients and use them to make luxurious creamy soaps that you will simply love to use time and again.”

L.A.M.A Soap Company makes all their soaps by hand to ensure a high-quality product and is a proud advocate of environmentally friendly practices. Their packaging is waste-free, and the soap labels are printed on handmade paper that is embedded with wildflower seeds. The labels are printed on the only seed paper to be approved for planting in all of North America and Europe.

The family-owned and operated company believes in giving back to their community. A portion of each sale is donated to Canadian charity, Kid’s Help Phone.

The L.A.M.A Soap Company is located in Fergus, Ontario, but ship worldwide. For more information visit the website at www.lamasoapcompany.com. Wholesale inquiries are welcomed.

About Us