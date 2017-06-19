Automotive LiDAR Market

Global Automotive LiDAR Market Research Report 2017

WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Automotive LiDAR 2017 Market Segmentation,Application,Technology & Market Analysis Research Report to 2022”.



In this report, the global Automotive LiDAR market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Automotive LiDAR in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

India



Global Automotive LiDAR market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Continental AG

Benewake

Garmin Ltd

GeoDigital International

Infineon Technologies

Innoviz Technologies

LeddarTech

Osram Licht AG

Phantom Intelligence

Princeton Lightwave Inc.

Velodyne Lidar

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Mechanical Automotive LiDAR

Solid State Automotive LiDAR

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Automotive LiDAR for each application, including

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles



Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

