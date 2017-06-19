ComforceHealth’s Bindu Chawla Speaking at TXHIMA

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bindu Chawla, ComforceHealth Director of Coding Operations, will be speaking at the Texas Health Information Management Association’s (TXHIMA) annual event.

The event will be held at the Embassy Suites Dallas-Frisco in Frisco, Texas, from June 28 – 30. Bindu will be presenting on June 30th on, “HIM Professional Competencies and Workforce Development: Harnessing the Power of ONE!”

“This presentation will focus on strategies and tools to integrate both global and domestic HIM teams as ONE to deliver consistent top quality HIM services to clients across the nation,” notes Bindu Chawla of ComforceHealth. “It attempts to explore some of the challenges and showcases solutions to overcome those challenges through a quality-focused service that expands to include all aspects of coding, auditing, and end-to-end revenue cycle services. I will highlight strategic thought processes for workforce development, engagement ongoing education, and how to effectively utilize resources from ONE bucket for seamless service. Harnessing the power of ONE to effectively serve many.”

The overall theme for this year’s event is, “Developing Your Health Information Super Powers.”

About ComforceHealth

ComforceHealth, a part of the ACS Group, provides business services to hospitals and healthcare systems throughout the United States. We drive innovation and create value for clients by providing health information management services that include medical coding, audit, clinical documentation, leadership, and education. Our skilled and educated resources understand HIPAA, PHI, and other healthcare industry requirements. Our operation centers are managed by subject matter experts who adhere to the highest standards of accuracy, delivery, and quality. For more information, please visit: www.comforcehealth.com.