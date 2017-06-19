"Adventures of Rick Deckard" Debuts on Krypton Radio for "Bladerunner" 35th Anniversary

Lux Theater's fanciful retelling of the “Bladerunner” story comes to the most unique radio station on Earth.

June 19, 2017 - LOS ANGELES - Krypton Radio, the world’s only full time geek culture radio station, presents the world premiere broadcast of "The Adventures of Rick Deckard". It airs June 22 at 7 pm Pacific / 10 pm Eastern, and again June 25 at 5 pm Pacific / 8 pm Eastern. The show is being aired to coincide with the 35th anniversary of the release of Ridley Scott's 1982 film "Blade Runner".

The daring radio drama retells the story of the 1982 film "Blade Runner" as the noir it always wanted to be. Presented as a 1948 radio show, the film is recreated in audio by the Lux Theater. It’s in the style of Dashiell Hammett and Raymond Chandler, featuring the top actors of the day - Humphrey Bogart, Lauren Bacall, Vincent Price, Peter Lorre, Edward G. Robinson and more.

Originally recorded live in 2006 at the LosCon 33 convention in Los Angeles, "Deckard" is realized on stage by a cast of 8 performers recreating 20 golden-age actors, with live foley sound effects and in front of an audience in the style of radio dramas long gone. Although it’s formatted as an old-time adventure serial, “The Adventures of Rick Deckard” comes full circle as this will be its first actual broadcast on radio.

“Deckard” is produced by Shawn “Obi-Shawn” Crosby and David Milano, and directed by David Milano. The cast includes Shawn Crosby, David Milano, Tadao Tomomatsu, Christian McGuire, Colleen Crosby, Michael Reed, Dave Hogan, John Bryson, Michael Donahue, Scott Martin, Charlie Hoff, Gregory Hart, Kimberly and Jeff Bergdahl, Judy Adler, and Maria Rodriguez.

About Krypton Radio

Krypton Radio (kryptonradio.com) is a full time, round-the-clock sci-fi and geek culture radio station. It is one of only a tiny handful of radio stations in its genre, is by far the oldest and best established, and can be heard on more services and more devices than any other station in its genre. Krypton Radio reaches tens of thousands of listeners each month, in 135 countries around the world.

Founded in 2009 by husband and wife team Gene Turnbow and Susan Fox, the station is a listener supported radio project via Patreon.

About Gene Turnbow

Co-Founder and Station Manager of Krypton Radio, Gene is a 30 year veteran of the motion picture industry, Gene Turnbow started as a sculptor working on the Battlestar Galactica show on the Universal Studios Tour in 1979. Since then he has worked in various roles on innumerable television shows, including “Knight Rider”, “Family Ties”, and “Star Trek: The Next Generation”, as well as movies such as “Buckaroo Bonzai”, “Ice Pirates”, “Serenity”, “Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe”, “Night at the Museum”, “Cat in the Hat”, “The Incredible Hulk”, “Superman Returns” and many others.

He will be on two panels at San Diego Comic Con in 2017, one called “Heroes of the Mic” on Thursday July 20 at 1pm, San Diego Public Library’s Neil Morgan Auditorium, and one on Sunday July 23 called “Full Time Creativity on a Part Time Schedule” in room 213 at 3:30pm.

About Susan Fox

Co-Founder and Executive Producer of Krypton Radio, Susan is also a veteran of the motion picture industry, Susan Fox is currently Managing Editor of Hollywood News Calendar, a subscription service for entertainment industry reporters and publishers.



