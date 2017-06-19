Airport Security Equipment Industry Global Production,Growth,Share,Demand and Applications Forecast to 2022

Global Airport Security Equipment Market Research Report 2017

In this report, the global Airport Security Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Airport Security Equipment in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Airport Security Equipment market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Autoclear, LLC (USA)

American Science and Engineering, Inc. (USA)

Analogic Corporation (USA)

Ayonix Corporation (Japan)

C.E.I.A. S.p.A. (Italy)

DSG Systems AS (Norway)

Honeywell International Inc. (USA)

IKUSI - Angel Iglesias S.A (Spain)

Johnson Controls International PLC (USA)

L3 Security & Detection Systems (USA)

Nuctech Company Limited (China)

Optosecurity Inc. (Canada)

Rapiscan Systems (USA)

RESA AIRPORT DATA SYSTEMS (France)

Robert Bosch LLC (USA)

Rockwell Collins (USA)

Safran Identity & Security (France)

Siemens AG (Germany)

SITA (Switzerland)

Smiths Detection Watford Ltd. (UK)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Explosives Detection

X-Ray & Infrared Equipment

Metal Detectors

Perimeter & Access Control

Biometrics Equipment

Alarms & Sensors

Video Surveillance

Intercom & Video Door Phones

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Airport Security Equipment for each application, including

Military

Civil



