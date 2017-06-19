Receive Excellence and Recognition for Academic Success
Become a Desired Candidate for Healthcare Construction JobsHEATHROW, FL, USA, June 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Linders Health Institute is excited to announce their Gold Seal Accreditation for educational excellence. Gold Seal Accreditation recognizes students for academic success through The Linders Health Institute. In order to receive the Gold Seal Accreditation, the student must attend the course and pass the comprehensive exam which involves requirements for best practices in construction while building healthcare projects.
This is an opportunity for construction workers and contractors to add value to their industry, their professional portfolio, and gain more out of their learning experience. By earning the Gold Seal of Excellence, students demonstrate they meet and exceed patient safety standards in healthcare construction set forth by The Joint Commission, Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and others. The Gold Seal of Excellence is accompanied by a certificate of completion stating the competence level of the holder for healthcare construction.
The accreditation process is one way. The Linders Health Institute can continuously improve quality of care in the built environment and in the healthcare settings, because Infection Control Risk Assessment is crucial in quality patient care as well as all healthcare construction projects. It focuses on reduction of risk from infection and guides construction workers through all phases, from planning and design to maintenance and renovation. Having the Gold Seal allows students to feel proud about their educational abilities, and can help implement best practices based on their knowledge base for every type of healthcare project.
“We are honored to have the ability to recognize our students for their hard work,” said Marlene Linders, Executive Director for the Linders Health Institute. “Protecting the health and safety of patients, healthcare providers, visitors, and employees is important. This accreditation process is one way The Linders Health Institute is doing its part to reduce harm not only in healthcare settings but in the built environment.”
During the ICRA workshop students will gain an understanding of the latest compliance issues in healthcare construction, and learn what owners, staff, and patients expect of constructors working in the healthcare environment. The Gold Seal of Excellence shows students have been trained specifically to work in healthcare construction and understand many of the complexities associated with infection control, as well as compliance issues associated with healthcare construction.
The Linders Health Institute offers courses, training, and accreditation programs to the AEC (architects, engineers, contractors) IAQ, and the healthcare industry. The programs address safety, compliance and exposure risks during construction of healthcare buildings and the built environment. They’re designed to make healthcare construction activities safer, while ensuring of compliance standards mandated by key organizations. The Institute is known for as premier provider from a clinical learning standpoint to those practicing architecture, engineering and construction and other non-clinical industries
