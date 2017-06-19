Antimicrobial Packaging Market 2017 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2022

Antimicrobial Packaging Market to Reach $10.74 million with 6.48% CAGR Forecast to 2022

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Antimicrobial Packaging Industry

Description

According to Stratistics MRC, the global antimicrobial packaging market is estimated at $6.92 billion in 2015 and is poised to reach $10.74 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.48%. Increasing demand from food & beverage industry is the primary factor favouring the market growth. Furthermore, growing concerns about food wastage, rising demand from various verticals such as consumer goods, healthcare & personal care and increasing awareness about health related issues are the drivers for antimicrobial packaging market. However, fluctuations in raw material prices are limiting the market growth. Introduction of new products and demand from healthcare industry are the recent trends for global antimicrobial packaging market.

Increasing consumption of products with shorter shelf life, are playing key role in the steady growth of the antimicrobial packaging market. Food & beverages segment dominated the global antimicrobial packaging market with a largest share during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to increasing consumer demand for safe and quality products. Healthcare segment is likely to emerge as a key end-use industry and is expected to exhibit steady growth.

Asia Pacific dominated the global antimicrobial packaging market and is expected to witness the higher growth rate due to increasing demand from emerging countries such as China and India. China and India are projected to be the fastest growing markets in this region driven by the rising population and increased spending on packed products. Manufacturers in the global market are offering products that are in tune with the shifting consumer demands.

Some of the key players in the global market include

Amcor Ltd., BASF SE, Bayer MaterialScience AG, Biocote Limited, Clariant AG, Dow Chemical Company, Dunmore Corporation, Linpac Senior Holdings Limited, Microban International, Microban International, Mondi Plc, Oplon Pure Science Ltd., Parx Plastic BV, Polyone Corporation and Takex Labo Co. Ltd.

Technologies Covered:

• Active Packaging

• Controlled Release Packaging



Film Types Covered:

• Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

• Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

• Polyethylene (PE)

o Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

o High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

• Biopolymer

• Paper & Paperboard

• Other Films

Pack Types Covered:

• Bags

• Cups & Lids

• Carton Packages

• Pouches

• Trays

• Other Pack Types

Antimicrobial Agents Covered:

• Enzymes

• Organic Acids

• Oxidizers & Metal Ions

• Bacteriocins

• Essential Oils

• Other Agents

End Users Covered:

• Healthcare

• Food & Beverage

• Personal Care

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancement

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market, By Technology

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Active Packaging

5.3 Controlled Release Packaging

6 Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market, By Film Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

6.3 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

6.4 Polyethylene (PE)

6.4.1 Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

6.4.2 High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

6.5 Biopolymer

6.6 Paper & Paperboard

6.7 Other Films

Continued...

