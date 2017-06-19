United States Spirulina Industry Share,Trends,Applications,Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Spirulina is a microscopic spiral shaped blue-green vegetable algae which grows in mineral-rich freshwater and saltwater sources. It provides an abundance of protein, vitamins, minerals, trace minerals, essential fatty acids, phytonutrients, and antioxidants.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Spirulina in United States market, to split the market based on manufacturers, states, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
DIC
Cyanotech
Parry Nutraceuticals
Hydrolina Biotech
King Dnarmsa
CBN
Green-A
Spirin
Chenghai Bao ER
Shenliu
SBD
Lanbao
Tianjian
Wuli Lvqi
Gangfa
Market Segment by States, covering
California
Texas
New York
Florida
Illinois
Market Segment by Type, covers
Spirulina Powder
Spirulina Tablet
Spirulina Extracts
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Health Products
Feed
Others
There are 17 Chapters to deeply display the United States Spirulina market.
Chapter 1, to describe Spirulina Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by States, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of Spirulina, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 4, to show the United States market by States, covering California, New York, Texas, Illinois and Florida, with sales, price, revenue and market share of Spirulina, for each state, from 2012 to 2017;
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
1 Market Overview
1.1 Spirulina Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Spirulina Powder
1.2.2 Spirulina Tablet
1.2.3 Spirulina Extracts
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Health Products
1.3.2 Feed
1.3.3 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by States
1.4.1 California Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.2 Texas Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 New York Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 Florida Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Illinois Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 DIC
2.1.1 Profile
2.1.2 Spirulina Type and Applications
2.1.3 DIC Spirulina Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.1.4 Business Overview
2.1.5 DIC News
2.2 Cyanotech
2.2.1 Profile
2.2.2 Spirulina Type and Applications
2.2.3 Cyanotech Spirulina Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2.4 Business Overview
2.2.5 Cyanotech News
2.3 Parry Nutraceuticals
2.3.1 Profile
2.3.2 Spirulina Type and Applications
2.3.3 Parry Nutraceuticals Spirulina Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3.4 Business Overview
2.3.5 Parry Nutraceuticals News
2.4 Hydrolina Biotech
2.4.1 Profile
2.4.2 Spirulina Type and Applications
2.4.3 Hydrolina Biotech Spirulina Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4.4 Business Overview
2.4.5 Hydrolina Biotech News
2.5 King Dnarmsa
2.5.1 Profile
2.5.2 Spirulina Type and Applications
2.5.3 King Dnarmsa Spirulina Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5.4 Business Overview
2.5.5 King Dnarmsa News
2.6 CBN
2.6.1 Profile
2.6.2 Spirulina Type and Applications
2.6.3 CBN Spirulina Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.6.4 Business Overview
2.6.5 CBN News
2.7 Green-A
2.7.1 Profile
2.7.2 Spirulina Type and Applications
2.7.3 Green-A Spirulina Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.7.4 Business Overview
2.7.5 Green-A News
2.8 Spirin
2.8.1 Profile
2.8.2 Spirulina Type and Applications
2.8.3 Spirin Spirulina Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.8.4 Business Overview
2.8.5 Spirin News
2.9 Chenghai Bao ER
2.9.1 Profile
2.9.2 Spirulina Type and Applications
2.9.3 Chenghai Bao ER Spirulina Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.9.4 Business Overview
2.9.5 Chenghai Bao ER News
2.10 Shenliu
2.10.1 Profile
2.10.2 Spirulina Type and Applications
2.10.3 Shenliu Spirulina Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.10.4 Business Overview
2.10.5 Shenliu News
