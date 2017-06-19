Global Smart Airports Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Smart Airports market is accounted for $9.68 billion in 2014, and is projected to register a CAGR of 5.9% to reach $15.4 billion by 2022.

The Smart Airports market is accounted for $9.68 billion in 2014, and is projected to register a CAGR of 5.9% to reach $15.4 billion by 2022. Airport operations and business models have progressed dramatically over the last two decades to support the rapid growth of the global airline industry. Changing demographics, maturing communication technologies, and new corporate governance requirements are the factors favoring the market growth. The global smart airports market is expected to witness a strong growth potential during the forecast period.

Increasing R&D investments led by the passengers demand for new services is fueling the market growth across the globe. Passengers are keen to induce new services to trim down their travel stress and ease the processing from check-in to boarding the flight. The technological advancements provided by the smart airports help reduce the passengers stress of journey and offers convenience.

Some of the major players in this industry are

Amadeus IT Group SA, IBM, Siemens AG, Cisco, Thales Group, Indra, SITA, Adelte, Colebrook Bosson Saunders, Vanderlande Industries, Honeywell, DSG Systems, FB Technology, Ansul, Delair Air Traffic Systems, GE, Deerns Airport System Consultants and Airport Emission Control.

Technologies Covered:

• Landing Aids

• Guidance And Lighting

• Air/Ground Traffic Management And Control Systems

• Airport Communications

• Airport Management Software

• Digital Information Display Solutions And Signage Systems

• Security

• Fire Protection And Emergency Services

• Passenger And Baggage Handling And Control

• Car Parking Systems.

Applications Covered:

• Retail

• Hospitality, And Entertainment Services

• Transport And Parking Services

• Business To Business Services

• Workplace Services

• Airport Processes

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia

• Rest of the World

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

o Others

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 8 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Table of Content

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Research Scope

2.3 Research Methodology

2.4 Research Sources

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Smart Airports Market, By Technology

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Landing Aids

5.3 Guidance and Lighting

5.4 Air/Ground Traffic Management and Control Systems

5.5 Airport Communications

5.6 Airport Management Software

5.7 Information Display Solutions and Signage Systems

5.8 Security

5.9 Fire Protection and Emergency Services

5.10 Passenger and Baggage Handling

5.11 Car Parking Systems

6 Global Smart Airports Market, By Applications

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Retail

6.3 Hospitality and Entertainment Services

6.4 Transport and Parking Services

6.5 Business To Business Services

6.6 Workplace Services

6.7 Airport Processes

7 Global Smart Airports Market, By Geography

7.1 North America

7.1.1 US

7.1.2 Canada

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Germany

7.2.2 France

7.2.3 Italy

7.2.4 UK

7.2.5 Spain

7.3 Asia Pacific

7.3.1 Japan

7.3.2 China

7.3.3 India

7.3.4 Australia

7.3.5 New Zealand

7.3.6 Rest of Asia

7.4 Rest of the World

7.4.1 Latin America

7.4.2 Middle East

7.4.3 Africa

7.4.4 Others

8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies

9 Company Profiling

9.1 Furuno Electric Company Limited

9.2 Japan Radio Company Limited

9.3 SAAB AB

9.4 Selex Es S.P.A

9.5 Kelvin Hughes Limited

9.6 Terma A/S

9.7 Reutech Radar Systems (Pty) Ltd.

9.8 Thales-Raytheon Systems Company Llc

9.9 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

9.10 Northrop Grumman Corporation

