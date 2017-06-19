Global Screw Compressor Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Screw Compressor -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and analysis of Top Key Player Forecast to 2021
PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Screw Compressor Industry
Description
This report studies Screw Compressor in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with sales, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering
Ingersoll Rand
Quincy
AERZEN
Atlas Copco
Kobelco
Emerson Electric
Sullair
Kaeser
Johnson Controls
Desran
Gardner Denver
Howden Group
Shanghai Screw Compressor Co
Chicago Pneumatic
GHH RAND
GEA
Enerflex
Comer
BOGE
Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Region, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Screw Compressor in these regions, from 2011 to 2021 (forecast), like
North America
China
Europe
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Split by product type, with production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided into
Oil-injected
Oil-free
Liquid injection
Split by application, this report focuses on consumption, market share and growth rate of Screw Compressor in each application, can be divided into
Air
Refrigeration
Process
Global Screw Compressor Manufacturers Analysis
6.1 Ingersoll Rand
6.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
6.1.2 Screw Compressor Product Type and Technology
6.1.2.1 Oil-injected
6.1.2.2 Oil-free
6.1.2.3 Liquid injection
6.1.3 Machinery & Equipment Production, Revenue, Price of Screw Compressor (2015 and 2016)
6.2 Quincy
6.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
6.2.2 Screw Compressor Product Type and Technology
6.2.2.1 Oil-injected
6.2.2.2 Oil-free
6.2.2.3 Liquid injection
6.2.3 Quincy Production, Revenue, Price of Screw Compressor (2015 and 2016)
6.3 AERZEN
6.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
6.3.2 Screw Compressor Product Type and Technology
6.3.2.1 Oil-injected
6.3.2.2 Oil-free
6.3.2.3 Liquid injection
6.3.3 AERZEN Production, Revenue, Price of Screw Compressor (2015 and 2016)
6.4 Atlas Copco
6.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
6.4.2 Screw Compressor Product Type and Technology
6.4.2.1 Oil-injected
6.4.2.2 Oil-free
6.4.3 Atlas Copco Production, Revenue, Price of Screw Compressor (2015 and 2016)
6.5 Kobelco
6.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
6.5.2 Screw Compressor Product Type and Technology
6.5.2.1 Oil-injected
6.5.2.2 Oil-free
6.5.3 Kobelco Production, Revenue, Price of Screw Compressor (2015 and 2016)
6.6 Emerson Electric
6.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
6.6.2 Screw Compressor Product Type and Technology
6.6.2.1 Oil-injected
6.6.2.2 Oil-free
6.6.3 Emerson Electric Production, Revenue, Price of Screw Compressor (2015 and 2016)
6.7 Sullair
6.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
6.7.2 Screw Compressor Product Type and Technology
6.7.2.1 Oil-injected
6.7.2.2 Oil-free
6.7.3 Sullair Production, Revenue, Price of Screw Compressor (2015 and 2016)
6.8 Kaeser
6.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
6.8.2 Screw Compressor Product Type and Technology
6.8.2.1 Oil-injected
6.8.2.2 Oil-free
6.8.3 Kaeser Production, Revenue, Price of Screw Compressor (2015 and 2016)
6.9 Johnson Controls
6.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
6.9.2 Screw Compressor Product Type and Technology
6.9.2.1 Oil-injected
6.9.2.2 Oil-free
6.9.3 Johnson Controls Production, Revenue, Price of Screw Compressor (2015 and 2016)
6.10 Desran
6.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
6.10.2 Screw Compressor Product Type and Technology
6.10.2.1 Oil-injected
6.10.2.2 Oil-free
6.10.3 Desran Production, Revenue, Price of Screw Compressor (2015 and 2016)
6.11 Gardner Denver
6.12 Howden Group
6.13 Shanghai Screw Compressor Co
6.14 Chicago Pneumatic
6.15 GHH RAND
6.16 GEA
6.17 Enerflex
6.18 Comer
6.19 BOGE
Continued...
