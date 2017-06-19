Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global UAV Flight Controller Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UAV Flight Controller Industry

Description

This report studies UAV Flight Controller in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Korea and Taiwan, focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with Production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

DJI
ZEROTECH
3D Robotics (3DR)
AscTec
Parrot
XAIRCRAFT
Micropilot
UAV?Navigation
AEE Technology
Nanjing auto-wing flight control intelligent tech (A.Y.Drone)
Shanghai TopXGun Robotics
Beijing UAV Pilot Technology
AVIC
wooZoom
RUAV
Eagle Tree
Lynxmotion
Kkmulticopter
MultiWiiCopter (MWC)
APM
Paparazzi
pixhawk
Beihang University

Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Region, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of UAV Flight Controller in these regions, from 2011 to 2021 (forecast), like
North America
China
Europe
Japan
Taiwan
Korea

Split by product type, with production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided into
Type I
Type II
Type III

Split by application, this report focuses on consumption, market share and growth rate of UAV Flight Controller in each application, can be divided into
Application 1
Application 2
Application 3

Global UAV Flight Controller Manufacturers Analysis

6.1 DJI
6.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
6.1.2 UAV Flight Controller Product Type and Technology
6.1.2.1 Type I
6.1.2.2 Type II
6.1.2.3 Type III
6.1.3 Electronics Production, Revenue, Price of UAV Flight Controller (2015 and 2016)
6.2 ZEROTECH
6.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
6.2.2 UAV Flight Controller Product Type and Technology
6.2.2.1 Type I
6.2.2.2 Type II
6.2.2.3 Type III
6.2.3 ZEROTECH Production, Revenue, Price of UAV Flight Controller (2015 and 2016)
6.3 3D Robotics (3DR)
6.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
6.3.2 UAV Flight Controller Product Type and Technology
6.3.2.1 Type I
6.3.2.2 Type II
6.3.2.3 Type III
6.3.3 3D Robotics (3DR) Production, Revenue, Price of UAV Flight Controller (2015 and 2016)
6.4 AscTec
6.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
6.4.2 UAV Flight Controller Product Type and Technology
6.4.2.1 Type I
6.4.2.2 Type II
6.4.3 AscTec Production, Revenue, Price of UAV Flight Controller (2015 and 2016)
6.5 Parrot
6.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
6.5.2 UAV Flight Controller Product Type and Technology
6.5.2.1 Type I
6.5.2.2 Type II
6.5.3 Parrot Production, Revenue, Price of UAV Flight Controller (2015 and 2016)
6.6 XAIRCRAFT
6.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
6.6.2 UAV Flight Controller Product Type and Technology
6.6.2.1 Type I
6.6.2.2 Type II
6.6.3 XAIRCRAFT Production, Revenue, Price of UAV Flight Controller (2015 and 2016)
6.7 Micropilot
6.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
6.7.2 UAV Flight Controller Product Type and Technology
6.7.2.1 Type I
6.7.2.2 Type II
6.7.3 Micropilot Production, Revenue, Price of UAV Flight Controller (2015 and 2016)
6.8 UAV?Navigation
6.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
6.8.2 UAV Flight Controller Product Type and Technology
6.8.2.1 Type I
6.8.2.2 Type II
6.8.3 UAV?Navigation Production, Revenue, Price of UAV Flight Controller (2015 and 2016)
6.9 AEE Technology
6.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
6.9.2 UAV Flight Controller Product Type and Technology
6.9.2.1 Type I
6.9.2.2 Type II
6.9.3 AEE Technology Production, Revenue, Price of UAV Flight Controller (2015 and 2016)
6.10 Nanjing auto-wing flight control intelligent tech (A.Y.Drone)
6.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
6.10.2 UAV Flight Controller Product Type and Technology
6.10.2.1 Type I
6.10.2.2 Type II
6.10.3 Nanjing auto-wing flight control intelligent tech (A.Y.Drone) Production, Revenue, Price of UAV Flight Controller (2015 and 2016)
6.11 Shanghai TopXGun Robotics
6.12 Beijing UAV Pilot Technology
6.13 AVIC
6.14 wooZoom
6.15 RUAV
6.16 Eagle Tree
6.17 Lynxmotion
6.18 Kkmulticopter
6.19 MultiWiiCopter (MWC)
6.20 APM
6.21 Paparazzi
6.22 pixhawk
6.23 Beihang University

Continued...

