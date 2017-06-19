Alia Janine & Sovereign Syre Embark on a West Coast Comedy Tour June 19 - July 7
Alia & Sovereign Do America June 19 - July 7NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former porn star turned comedian, Alia Janine is embarking on a West Coast comedy tour along with porn star Sovereign Syre, called “Alia and Sovereign Do America.” See porn from the other side of the screen as these women use their wit and sharp tongues to take the stage and regale us with their stories and experiences from their unique paths.
“Sovereign and I are excited for the West Coast part of our tour!” Says Alia Janine. “We’ll be starting in Seattle at the Parlor Live Tuesday, June 20th and working our way down the coast to Los Angeles to the Nerdmelt Showroom Sunday, July 2nd with special guests Marc Maron and Tamer Kattan.”
Their tour schedule along with ticket information is as follows:
June 20st 7:30pm Seattle, WA. Parlor Live- http://ow.ly/mGHK30bQLaR
June 21st 9:30pm Portland, OR. Curious Comedy Theater- http://ow.ly/5IVg30caWiB
June 23rd 10pm San Francisco, CA. Piano Fight- http://ow.ly/8usV30cgrVw
June 24th 8pm Fresno, CA. Mountain Mike’s Pizza- http://ow.ly/C0PQ30cCBCz
July 2nd 9pm Los Angeles, CA. Nerdmelt - http://ow.ly/vOjg30cvlU2
All booking inquiries for Alia Janine should be directed to Jason Steinberg of Steinberg Talent at SteinbergTalent@gmail.com or info@hardcorecomedyentertainment.com.
Follow Alia Janine on Twitter at www.Twitter.com/thealiajanine and her website www.aliajanine.com. You can listen to her Whormones Podcast on www.whormonespodcast.com, and you can find more about Alia’s comedy shows at www.hardcorecomedyentertainment.com.
About Alia Janine:
Alia Janine dubbed the “Funniest Porn-Star on Earth!” by the Huffington Post, and 2015 AVN “Mainstream Star of the Year” nominee, retired from adult entertainment in 2012, and in 2013 she moved to New York City to pursue a career in comedy. Since her switch in careers, Alia has performed in some of the country’s best comedy clubs including; The Comedy Store, LA Improv, UCB, The Stand, The Village Underground, New York Comedy Club, Chicago Laugh Factory, Stand Up NY, Gotham Comedy Club, and multiple Funny Bone Clubs. She has had the privilege of performing with some of today’s hottest comedians like; Dave Attell, Big Jay Oakerson, Dan Soder, Michael Che, Adrienne Iapalucci, and Jay Pharoah. Alia also has a growing resume of voice-over work, comedy sketches, and independent films. Alia has delighted her fans by appearing on many popular national radio shows including Sirius XM’s Sway in the Morning, The Jason Ellis Show, Derek and Romaine, and “My Wife Hates Me” with comedians Rich Vos and Bonnie MacFarlane. Likewise, she has had multiple appearances on many popular podcasts including; The Legion of Skanks, YKWD with Robert Kelly, The Artie Lang Podcast, and The SDR Show. She has been featured on RT TV, CBS, FOX, The Village Voice, Vice, Huffington Post, The Daily Dot, The New York Post, and favorite comedy websites Laugh Spin and The Interrobang. Alia, along with fellow comedian, Von Decarlo, hosts the highly ranked Whormones Podcast on the Misfits Network, where they discuss different point-of-views on sexuality, love, and life.
