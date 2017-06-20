Gloria Bieber of Life Portraits to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

Life doesn’t unfold like a book. You either sit in the sludge or move forward as best you can.” — Gloria Bieber

To embrace the metaphysical realm is to see the world from a different perspective–a healthy appreciation for the unknown–and allows us to be open to transcendent experiences.

Gloria Bieber is a spiritual studies and holistic healing specialist and the founder of Life Portraits, a metaphysical healing practice. Gloria works with clients to help them connect to their higher consciousness. She believes in offering spiritual alternative health treatments with a focus on teaching clients the importance of self-healing within the mind, body and soul to promote personal life transformations.

“The metaphysical gave me a platform I could understand,” says Gloria. “It’s about aligning the body, mind and the soul as one. There are always going to be challenges. Life doesn’t unfold like a book. But you either sit in the sludge or move forward as best you can.”

Life Portraits offers a comprehensive range of spiritual insight and holistic healing services. Gloria utilizes electromagnetic fields to balance clients’ chakras and energy and provides insight to aid people in coping with practical, day-to-day stresses and life’s difficulties. Her services include aura and chakra imaging, Reiki energy balance, color therapy, and connection to spirit guides.

“We can all get stuck very easily so it’s about the value each of us can give each other,” says Gloria. “By offering a snapshot of your true-life portrait, we can help people cope with practical day-to-day stresses and live their true life. I’m humbled that people trust me to be part of their world.”

Gloria says the simple act of forgiveness can help you understand that you are not merely a passenger in your life. It can improve your self-confidence and decision making.

“It’s about learning how to love yourself and the true format of forgiveness,” says Gloria. “We seem to think of forgiveness as something outside of ourselves. You have to embrace yourself for all that is good and bad inside. You need to have a strong energetic foothold to make the best decisions for yourself.”

For more information on Life Portraits, visit http://www.gloriabieber.com.

