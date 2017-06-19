Nanofiber 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 28.24% and Forecast to 2021

Nanofiber Market 2017

The analysts forecast the global nanofiber market to grow at a CAGR of 28.24% during the period 2017-2021.

A nanofiber is a fiber which has a diameter of 100 nanometers or less. Nanofibers have a high fiber interconnectivity, small pore size, high porosity and high surface area. Since nanofibers have such unique physical, chemical, and electrical properties, they are considered as advanced materials. Nanofibers have found application in various industries like air and liquid filtration, medical devices, energy, electronics, and textile applications. Nanofibers collectively form a highly porous mesh.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global nanofiber market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenues from various applications like air and liquid filtration, energy, electronics, medical, and others.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

The report, Global Nanofiber Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Donaldson Company

• Finetex EnE

• FibeRio Technology

• Elmarco

• Asahi Kasei

• eSpin Technologies

Other prominent vendors

• DuPont

• TORAY INDUSTRIES

• Mitsubishi Rayon

• NanoTechLabs

• Ahlstrom-Munksjö

• Grupo Antolin

• Johns Manville

• SNS Nano Fiber Technology

Market driver

• Increased use of nanofibers in air and liquid filtration devices

Market challenge

• Low levels of industrial production at high costs of production

Market trend

• Nanofibers replacing SAPs as an eco-friendly alternative

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market overview

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Market analysis

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

• Market overview

• Air and liquid filtration

• Energy

• Electronics

• Medical

• Others

PART 07: Market segmentation by product type

• Market overview

• Polymer nanofibers

• Carbon nanofibers

• Glass nanofibers

• Ceramic nanofibers

• Composite nanofibers

• Metallic nanofibers

PART 08: Market segmentation by geography

• Market overview

• APAC

• Americas

• EMEA

PART 09: Key leading countries

• US

• China

• Japan

PART 10: Decision framework

PART 11: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

