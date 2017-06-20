Capital Corp Merchant Banking To Receive 2017 Award for Best International Project Financing Firm (USA)

AI International Finance Awards

Acquisition International Magazine, a corporate finance magazine, will present this award to Capital Corp as part of their 2017 International Finance Awards.

[Capital Corp] offers quality Merchant Banking services for a variety of projects worldwide as a solution-oriented and flexible funding source, providing clients with custom-made financing packages.” — Capital Corp Merchant Banking

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The corporate finance magazine’s award program is both immensely popular and highly-respected in the corporate finance community, honoring Capital Corp Merchant Banking with its 2017 Best International Project Financing Firm (USA) & Investment Banking CEO of the Year (Capital Corp’s own President, Mr Gilles Herard).

Capital Corp Merchant Banking is a middle-market merchant banking group based in the United States. The firm offers quality Merchant Banking services for a variety of projects worldwide as a solution-oriented and flexible funding source, creating handcrafted investment structures to meet the needs of the different constituent groups in each individual transaction, including general project funding, equity funding, debt restructuring, and real estate development. The firm has worked with numerous different types of industries over the years, from aviation to real estate, energy, pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, hospitality, mining, waste management, and more.

UK-based Acquisition International Magazine is a monthly magazine that seeks to inform, entertain, influence, and shape the global corporate conversation through a combination of high quality editorial, rigorous research and an experienced and dedicated worldwide network of advisors, experts and contributors. Launched over five years ago, AI has rapidly risen to and now has a circulation of 108,000 people in over 170 countries and regularly attracts editorial submissions from some of the biggest players on the global corporate landscape, including KPMG, EY, PwC and Deloitte.

