Holistic Allergy Expert Helps Overcoming Allergies Naturally - Simple And Effective In 12 Weeks

Peggy Schirmer, Health And Lifestyle Consultant For Allergies

Peggy Schirmer, Health and Lifestyle Consultant for Allergies is helping allergy sufferers worldwide with the natural 12-Week Allergy Goodbye Program.

TENERIFE, SPAIN, June 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peggy Schirmer, Health and Lifestyle Consultant for Allergies, offers a sustainable solution to our ever-expanding allergy problems.

Having suffered from allergies herself, Schirmer turned the curse into a gift: first freeing herself and now helping others to overcome their allergies with her recently started online consulting business.

"Often allergies are underestimated when in fact they are an emergency call of the body," said the Health and Lifestyle Consultant for Allergies.

"Allergies are evidence that something you are doing, eating or living doesn't work for your body to keep its natural balance."

Schirmer developed a nature-based, personally tailored success program that is easy to implement into the busy lives of her clients:

The 12-Week Allergy Goodbye Program supports allergy sufferers to make minimal, but effective diet and lifestyle changes to reclaim health long-term.

"Once the body gets the chance to rebalance itself, allergies will belong to your past," said Schirmer.

For sustaining the freedom from allergies clients learn powerful mindset tools that make establishing new habits easy and hold the focus on the desired health results.

Having started only 3 month ago, the business is expanding internationally and positive client feedback is plentiful:

"I started working with Peggy in order to treat my atopic eczema. I completely stopped using expensive medical creams, even after a bath or a shower. Other aches and pains, such as weariness and headaches, are disappearing too. My whole body feels improved. I feel more balanced, energized and just healthier in general," said client Kerstin Traut, 30, from Germany.

Antonia Bond, 44 from the UK who suffered from several allergies and crohn's disease said: "Today I am thriving and enjoying life. Making the choices and taking the actions that support and assist my body to do what it does naturally! Thank you Peggy! Your Allergy Goodbye Program is brilliant, it has changed my life!"

More about natural allergy relief and information about The 12-Week Allergy Goodbye Program here: http://PeggySchirmer.com

About Peggy Schirmer

Peggy Schirmer is a certified naturopath, accredited project manager (PMI) and trained in process oriented psychology. She studied traditional and alternative medicine in Leipzig, Germany and Montpellier, France. As a health practitioner she worked for several years in Germany before moving in 2014 to Scotland to work for the Findhorn Foundation (NGO, international learning center and ecovillage).

Following her vocation she now lives in the Canary Islands working online with her allergy consulting business. Her clients come from the UK, US, Germany and France.

Learn more: http://PeggySchirmer.com or find her on Facebook.