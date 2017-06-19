Global Canola Oil Market 2017 Share,Supply and Consumption Analysis Research Report Forecast to 2021

Canola Oil Market

The analysts forecast the global canola oil market to grow at a CAGR of 5.48% during the period 2017-2021.

Canola oil is rich in fat-soluble vitamins, beta-carotene, and omega 3 and 6 fatty acids, helps in slowing down the digestion process, and provides warmth to the body. It has lower fat content and a good amount of unsaturated fats. It is the third-largest consumed oil crop and second-most preferred feedstock. Traditionally, Canadian plant breeders obtained canola oil from rapeseed. However, currently, the oil is obtained by crushing canola seeds. The Canadian industry adopted the name Canola in 1978, which was derived from CANadian Oil, Low Acid.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global canola oil market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the product applications, end-user segmentation, and geographic segmentation.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Canola Oil Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Archer Daniels Midland

• Associated British Foods

• Bunge

• Cargill

• Wilmar International

Other prominent vendors

• Conagra Foodservice

• DalmiaShop

• Huiles TITAN OILS

• Jivo Wellness

• Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC)

• Parrish and Heimbecker

• Paterson Grain

• Richardson International

• Sunora Foods

• The J.M. Smucker Company

• Viterra

Market driver

• Increasing demand in developing countries

Market challenge

• Limitations associated with genetically modified canola seeds

Market trend

• Use of canola oil in plasticizers and adhesives

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

