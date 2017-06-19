WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Tea Market 2017 : Manufacturers Analysis,Applications,Demand by Regions & Forecasts to 2021”.

The analysts forecast the global tea market to grow at a CAGR of 4.45% during the period 2017-2021.

Tea, a beverage made from the leaves of an aromatic plant called Camellia sinensis, is usually prepared with water or milk. It is consumed as both hot and cold beverages. Although it originated in China, it is now famous all over the world due to its taste, health benefits, and varieties. It is the most highly-consumed drink after water. It contains substantial amounts of antioxidants, which help in lowering the risk of various health problems.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global tea market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers volume/value of global and region wise tea production.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

The report, Global Tea Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Associated British Foods

• ITO EN Inc.

• Nestlé

• Unilever

• Tata Global Beverages (TGB)

Other prominent vendors

• Celestial Seasonings

• Dilmah

• Apeejay tea

• Barry’s tea

• Betty's and Taylors Group

• Harney and Sons

• The Republic of tea

• Teavana

• Mighty Leaf tea

• Numi tea

• Tazo tea

Market driver

• Increased demand from millennials in developing economies

Market challenge

• Major threat from substitutes

Market trend

• Specialty iced tea

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

• Global black tea market

• Global green tea market

• Global fruit/herbal tea market

• Global instant tea market

PART 07: Market segmentation by packaging

• Loose tea

• Tea bags

• Bottled and canned tea

PART 08: Market segmentation by distribution channels

• Global tea market by distribution channel

PART 09: Geographical segmentation

• Global tea market by geography 2016-2021

• Tea market in APAC

• Tea market in the Americas

• Tea market in MEA

• Tea market in Europe

PART 10: Key leading countries

PART 11: Decision Framework

PART 12: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

Continued…….

