Global Barite Market 2017 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Share, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2022

Barite Market

PUNE, INDIA, June 19, 2017

Executive Summary

In this report, the global Barite market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Barite in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Barite market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

AnKang DongXiang KuangYe

Guizhou Redstar Developing

Gansu Pearl Mining

Guizhou Dechen Industrial

Xinhuang Qingfa Mineral

Ankang Liyuan Industrial

Shiyan Jinshi Minerals

Anqiu City Linwu Zhongjingshi

APMDC Ltd

Cimbar Performance Minerals

Compagnie Marocaine Mes Barytes

Ado Group

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Medical Grade

Construction Grade

Oil Grade

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Barite for each application, including

Lithopone Pigment

Barium Compound

Others

Table of Contents

Global Barite Market Research Report 2017

1 Barite Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Barite

1.2 Barite Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Barite Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global Barite Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Medical Grade

1.2.4 Construction Grade

1.2.5 Oil Grade

1.3 Global Barite Segment by Application

1.3.1 Barite Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Lithopone Pigment

1.3.3 Barium Compound

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Barite Market by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.1 Global Barite Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Barite (2012-2022)

1.5.1 Global Barite Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5.2 Global Barite Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

2 Global Barite Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Barite Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.1.1 Global Barite Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.1.2 Global Barite Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.2 Global Barite Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.3 Global Barite Average Price by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.4 Manufacturers Barite Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Barite Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Barite Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Barite Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

