Global PCB & PCBA Market 2017 Industry Key Players, Size, Share, Trend, Applications, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
PCB & PCBA Market
Executive Summary
In this report, the global PCB & PCBA market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of PCB & PCBA in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
United States
EU
China
Japan
South Korea
Taiwan
Global PCB & PCBA market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Nippon Mektron
Unimicron
SEMCO
Young Poong Group
Ibiden
ZDT
Tripod
TTM
SEI
Daeduck Group
HannStar Board (GBM)
Viasystems
Nanya PCB
CMK Corporation
Shinko Electric Ind
Compeq
AT&S
Kingboard
Ellington
Junda Electronic
CCTC
Redboard
Wuzhou Group
Kinwong
Aoshikang
Shennan Circuits
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Rigid 1-2Sided
Standard Multilayer
HDI
IC Substrate
Flexible Circuits
Rigid Flex
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of PCB & PCBA for each application, including
Consumer Electronics
Computer
Communications
Industrial/Medical
Automotive
Military/Aerospace
Table of Contents
Global PCB & PCBA Market Research Report 2017
1 PCB & PCBA Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of PCB & PCBA
1.2 PCB & PCBA Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global PCB & PCBA Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global PCB & PCBA Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Rigid 1-2Sided
1.2.4 Standard Multilayer
1.2.5 HDI
1.2.6 IC Substrate
1.2.7 Flexible Circuits
1.2.8 Rigid Flex
1.3 Global PCB & PCBA Segment by Application
1.3.1 PCB & PCBA Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Consumer Electronics
1.3.3 Computer
1.3.4 Communications
1.3.5 Industrial/Medical
1.3.6 Automotive
1.3.7 Military/Aerospace
1.4 Global PCB & PCBA Market by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.1 Global PCB & PCBA Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of PCB & PCBA (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global PCB & PCBA Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global PCB & PCBA Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
2 Global PCB & PCBA Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global PCB & PCBA Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.1.1 Global PCB & PCBA Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.1.2 Global PCB & PCBA Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.2 Global PCB & PCBA Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.3 Global PCB & PCBA Average Price by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.4 Manufacturers PCB & PCBA Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type
2.5 PCB & PCBA Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 PCB & PCBA Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 PCB & PCBA Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
….
7 Global PCB & PCBA Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Nippon Mektron
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 PCB & PCBA Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Nippon Mektron PCB & PCBA Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Unimicron
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 PCB & PCBA Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Unimicron PCB & PCBA Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 SEMCO
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 PCB & PCBA Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 SEMCO PCB & PCBA Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Young Poong Group
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 PCB & PCBA Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Young Poong Group PCB & PCBA Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Ibiden
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 PCB & PCBA Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Ibiden PCB & PCBA Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 ZDT
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 PCB & PCBA Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 ZDT PCB & PCBA Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Tripod
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 PCB & PCBA Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Tripod PCB & PCBA Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 TTM
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 PCB & PCBA Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 TTM PCB & PCBA Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 SEI
7.10 Daeduck Group
7.11 HannStar Board (GBM)
7.12 Viasystems
7.13 Nanya PCB
7.14 CMK Corporation
7.15 Shinko Electric Ind
7.16 Compeq
7.17 AT&S
7.18 Kingboard
7.19 Ellington
7.20 Junda Electronic
7.21 CCTC
7.22 Redboard
7.23 Wuzhou Group
7.24 Kinwong
7.25 Aoshikang
…CONTINUED
