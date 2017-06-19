Global PCB & PCBA Market 2017 Industry Key Players, Size, Share, Trend, Applications, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

PCB & PCBA Market

June 19, 2017

Executive Summary

In this report, the global PCB & PCBA market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of PCB & PCBA in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Global PCB & PCBA market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Nippon Mektron

Unimicron

SEMCO

Young Poong Group

Ibiden

ZDT

Tripod

TTM

SEI

Daeduck Group

HannStar Board (GBM)

Viasystems

Nanya PCB

CMK Corporation

Shinko Electric Ind

Compeq

AT&S

Kingboard

Ellington

Junda Electronic

CCTC

Redboard

Wuzhou Group

Kinwong

Aoshikang

Shennan Circuits

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Rigid 1-2Sided

Standard Multilayer

HDI

IC Substrate

Flexible Circuits

Rigid Flex

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of PCB & PCBA for each application, including

Consumer Electronics

Computer

Communications

Industrial/Medical

Automotive

Military/Aerospace

