Off-road Motorcycle Market 2017 Global Analysis By key Players – Honda, Kawasaki, KTM, Suzuki, Yamaha Forecast to 2021
The analysts forecast the global off-road motorcycle market to grow at a CAGR of 7.59% during the period 2017-2021.
PUNE, INDIA, June 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Off-road motorcycles work on the same principles of other motorcycles, but are lighter in weight and have higher ground clearance with long suspensions and knobby tires. The off-road motorcycle market includes Motocross bikes, Enduro racing bikes, and other racing bikes that are strictly off-road bikes, as well as dual-sport bikes that are street legal bikes. Off-road bikes are also used for defense purpose.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global off-road motorcycle market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers off-road motorcycles sold and used for racing events and other recreational purposes as well as for defense purposes.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Off-road Motorcycle Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Honda
• Kawasaki
• KTM
• Suzuki Motor
• Yamaha Motor
Other prominent vendors
• BRP (Bombardier Recreational Products)
• Bultaco
• Polaris Industries
• Zero Motorcycles
Market driver
• Innovation in suspension control systems
Market challenge
• Alteration of soil structure and adverse effects on wildlife
Market trend
• Growing demand in emerging countries
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by application
• Market overview
• Recreational
• Defense
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• Market overview
• The Americas
• EMEA
• APAC
PART 08: Key leading countries
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 11: Market trends
• Demand for diesel-powered and electric off-road motorcycles
• Growing demand in emerging countries
• Demand for off-road scooters: Negative trend for off-road motorcycles
PART 12: Vendor landscape
• Competitive benchmarking
• Other prominent vendors
PART 13: Key vendor analysis
• Honda
• Kawasaki
• KTM
• Suzuki Motor
• Yamaha Motor
Continued…….
