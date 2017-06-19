The analysts forecast the global off-road motorcycle market to grow at a CAGR of 7.59% during the period 2017-2021.

WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Off-road Motorcycle Market 2017 Global Analysis By key Players – Honda, Kawasaki, KTM, Suzuki, Yamaha Forecast to 2021”.

Off-road motorcycles work on the same principles of other motorcycles, but are lighter in weight and have higher ground clearance with long suspensions and knobby tires. The off-road motorcycle market includes Motocross bikes, Enduro racing bikes, and other racing bikes that are strictly off-road bikes, as well as dual-sport bikes that are street legal bikes. Off-road bikes are also used for defense purpose.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global off-road motorcycle market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers off-road motorcycles sold and used for racing events and other recreational purposes as well as for defense purposes.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Off-road Motorcycle Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Honda

• Kawasaki

• KTM

• Suzuki Motor

• Yamaha Motor

Other prominent vendors

• BRP (Bombardier Recreational Products)

• Bultaco

• Polaris Industries

• Zero Motorcycles

Market driver

• Innovation in suspension control systems

Market challenge

• Alteration of soil structure and adverse effects on wildlife

Market trend

• Growing demand in emerging countries

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

• Market overview

• Recreational

• Defense

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Market overview

• The Americas

• EMEA

• APAC

PART 08: Key leading countries

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

• Demand for diesel-powered and electric off-road motorcycles

• Growing demand in emerging countries

• Demand for off-road scooters: Negative trend for off-road motorcycles

PART 12: Vendor landscape

• Competitive benchmarking

• Other prominent vendors

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

• Honda

• Kawasaki

• KTM

• Suzuki Motor

• Yamaha Motor

Continued…….

