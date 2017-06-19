KETTLER® USA Named Exclusive U.S. Distributor for Ledraplastic 'Gymnic' Toys

Leading manufacturer of children's toys and fitness equipment will now be the exclusive distributor of the Rody Horse and Gymnic line.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KETTLER USA is proud to announce that effective August 1, 2017 they will be the exclusive US distributor for Ledraplastic S.p.A. "Gymnic" products. The Gymnic line offered by KETTLER includes toys, fitness, low impact, and physiotherapy items.

Ledraplastic S.p.A. was founded in 1963 and was one of the first manufacturing companies to use the rotational molding method to work non-toxic vinyl. Since the mid-1980s, the company has been a leader in toys, fitness, physiotherapy, and wellness products. In 1984, the company introduced the Rody Horse, a jumping horse to help support body movement which helps develop balance and coordination in children.

"We're excited to be the exclusive US distributor of the Gymnic products including the renowned Rody Horse. We have always been proud to carry their products which align perfectly with our dedication to offering high-quality products and toys for kids and families!" says Matthew Cox, Marketing & Sales Development Manager at KETTLER USA.

Gymnic products are currently available to consumers at Toy Specialty retailers nationwide and select online partners.

About KETTLER USA: KETTLER USA (http://www.kettlerusa.com) is the manufacturer and distributor of high quality leisure and fitness equipment, bikes, foldable treadmills, table tennis tables and accessories, kids' toys, outdoor dining sets, backyard furniture and more. The company focuses on quality craftsmanship, customer service, innovation and safety. KETTLER USA was founded in 1981 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia. It is a member of the KETTLER companies based in Germany.