Cancer Diagnostics Market Trends, Overview, Development and Forecast to 2024

Global Cancer Diagnostics Market is expected to reach USD 18.4 billion by 2024 from USD 7.6 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 11.7% by 2024.

The new market report contains data for historic years 2014 & 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.” — Data Bridge Market Research

The Cancer Diagnostics Market is segmented on the basis of technology and application.Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. The geographical regions are further segmented into 29 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and others.By Technology:• ELISA• ELFA• PCR• NGS• Immunohistochemistry• Microarray• Imaging MRI CT PET Ultrasound Mammography• BiopsyBy Application:• Breast Cancer• Lung Cancer• Colorectal Cancer• MelonomaKey factors propelling growth of this market are technological advancements in the diagnostics imaging systems, growing number of cancer patients globally, rapidly aging population, and huge government support for research in cancer diagnostics. However, factors such as the dearth of skilled professionals and high capital investments for imaging systems are restraining the growth of the market.Some of the major players operating in this market are Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, GE Healthcare, QIAGEN N.V., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, and C.R. Bard, Inc., Hologic, Inc. among other players.Table Of Contents:1. INTRODUCTION1.1. OVERVIEW OF THE GLOBAL CANCER DIAGNOSTICS MARKET1.2. CURRENCY AND PRICING1.3. LIMITATION1.4. MARKETS COVERED2. MARKET SEGMENTATION2.1. KEY TAKEAWAYS2.2. ARRIVING AT THE GLOBAL CANCER DIAGNOSTICS MARKET SIZE2.3. GLOBAL CANCER DIAGNOSTICS MARKET: RESEARCH SNAPSHOT2.4. ASSUMPTIONS3. MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. DRIVERS3.2. RESTRAINTS3.3. OPPORTUNITIES3.4. CHALLENGES4. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY5. PREMIUM INSIGHTS6. GLOBAL CANCER DIAGNOSTICS MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY6.1. OVERVIEW6.2. PLATFORM BASED, BY PRODUCT TYPE6.3. INSTRUMENT BASED, BY PRODUCT TYPE6.3.1. IMAGING6.3.2. BIOPSY7. GLOBAL CANCER DIAGNOSTICS MARKET, BY APPLICATION7.1. OVERVIEW7.2. LUNG CANCER7.3. BREAST CANCER7.4. COLORECTAL CANCER7.5. MELANOMA7.6. OTHERS9. GLOBAL CANCER DIAGNOSTICS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY9.1. COUNTRYWISE GLOBAL CANCER DIAGNOSTICS MARKET, (ALL SEGMENTATION PROVIDED ABOVE IS REPRESENTED IN THIS CHAPTER BY COUNTRY)9.1.1. NORTH AMERICA9.1.2. EUROPE9.1.3. ASIA-PACIFIC (APAC)9.1.4. LATIN AMERICA9.1.5. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA9.2. KEY PRIMARY INSIGHTS: BY MAJOR COUNTRIES10. GLOBAL CANCER DIAGNOSTICS MARKET: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE10.1. GLOBAL CANCER DIAGNOSTICS MARKET: COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS10.2. NORTH AMERICA CANCER DIAGNOSTICS MARKET: COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS10.3. EUROPE CANCER DIAGNOSTICS MARKET: COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS10.4. APAC CANCER DIAGNOSTICS MARKET: COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS10.5. MEA CANCER DIAGNOSTICS MARKET: COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS10.6. SOUTH AMERICA CANCER DIAGNOSTICS MARKET: COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS10.7. MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS10.8. NEW PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT & APPROVALS10.9. EXPANSIONS10.10. REGULATORY CHANGES10.11. PARTNERSHIP AND OTHER STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENTS11. GLOBAL CANCER DIAGNOSTICS MARKET, COMPANY PROFILES11.1. ABBOTT11.2. THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC11.3. ILLUMINA, INC.11.4. GE HEALTHCARE11.5. SIEMENS HEALTHCARE GMBH11.6. QIAGEN11.7. AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES11.8. ROCHE DIAGNOSTICS11.9. KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.11.10. BECTON, DICKINSON & COMPANY11.11. C.R. BARD, INC.11.12. HOLOGIC, INC.12. APPENDIX13. ABOUT DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH