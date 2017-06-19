Global Mobile Phone Antenna Market 2017 Size, Development Status, Type and Application, Segmentation, Forecast by 2022

Mobile Phone Antenna Market

PUNE, INDIA, June 19, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobile Phone Antenna Market:

Executive Summary

In this report, the global Mobile Phone Antenna market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Mobile Phone Antenna in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Global Mobile Phone Antenna market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Amphenol

Pulse

Molex

Skycross

Galtronics

Sunway

Speed

JESONcom

Auden

Deman

Ethertronics

Sky-wave

3gtx

Southstar

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

PIFA (Planar Inverted F Antenna)

Internal Planar Monopole

Internal PCB &FPC

LDS (Laser Direct Structuring)

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Mobile Phone Antenna for each application, including

Main Antenna

Bluetooth Antenna

Wifi Antenna

GPS Antenna

NFC Antenna

Others

Table of Contents

Global Mobile Phone Antenna Market Research Report 2017

1 Mobile Phone Antenna Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Mobile Phone Antenna

1.2 Mobile Phone Antenna Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Mobile Phone Antenna Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global Mobile Phone Antenna Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 PIFA (Planar Inverted F Antenna)

1.2.4 Internal Planar Monopole

1.2.5 Internal PCB &FPC

1.2.6 LDS (Laser Direct Structuring)

1.3 Global Mobile Phone Antenna Segment by Application

1.3.1 Mobile Phone Antenna Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Main Antenna

1.3.3 Bluetooth Antenna

1.3.4 Wifi Antenna

1.3.5 GPS Antenna

1.3.6 NFC Antenna

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Mobile Phone Antenna Market by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.1 Global Mobile Phone Antenna Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Mobile Phone Antenna (2012-2022)

1.5.1 Global Mobile Phone Antenna Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5.2 Global Mobile Phone Antenna Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

2 Global Mobile Phone Antenna Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Mobile Phone Antenna Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.1.1 Global Mobile Phone Antenna Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.1.2 Global Mobile Phone Antenna Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.2 Global Mobile Phone Antenna Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.3 Global Mobile Phone Antenna Average Price by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.4 Manufacturers Mobile Phone Antenna Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Mobile Phone Antenna Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Mobile Phone Antenna Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Mobile Phone Antenna Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

….

7 Global Mobile Phone Antenna Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Amphenol

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Mobile Phone Antenna Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Amphenol Mobile Phone Antenna Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Pulse

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Mobile Phone Antenna Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Pulse Mobile Phone Antenna Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Molex

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Mobile Phone Antenna Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Molex Mobile Phone Antenna Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Skycross

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Mobile Phone Antenna Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Skycross Mobile Phone Antenna Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Galtronics

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Mobile Phone Antenna Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Galtronics Mobile Phone Antenna Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Sunway

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Mobile Phone Antenna Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Sunway Mobile Phone Antenna Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Speed

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Mobile Phone Antenna Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Speed Mobile Phone Antenna Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 JESONcom

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Mobile Phone Antenna Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 JESONcom Mobile Phone Antenna Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Auden

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Mobile Phone Antenna Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Auden Mobile Phone Antenna Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.10 Deman

7.11 Ethertronics

7.12 Sky-wave

7.13 3gtx

7.14 Southstar

…CONTINUED

